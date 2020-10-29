Sam Hauser plays for Virginia and younger brother Joey for the Spartans.
The Cavaliers have lost twice to Michigan State in the NCAA tournament, including in 2014 in the East Region semifinals, 61-59, in New York. They also lost to the Spartans the next year in the second round, 60-54, in Charlotte.
The Cavaliers are scheduled to open the season in the four-team Bubbleville Pod One tournament Nov. 25 and 27 at the Mohegan Sun casino and resort in Uncasville, Conn., the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Gazelle Group announced last week.
Virginia plays Saint Peter’s on the first day and in the tournament’s marquee matchup against two-time national champion Florida the day after Thanksgiving.
Virginia also is scheduled to play Villanova on Dec. 19 at Madison Square Garden. The Wildcats have won three national championships, including in 2016 and 2018.
Virginia won the most recently played national championship game in 2019. The Cavaliers defeated Texas Tech in overtime, 85-77, to claim the first NCAA tournament title in program history.
This past season’s NCAA tournament was canceled for the first time amid the novel coronavirus pandemic that put virtually all sports in the United States on hold beginning in March.
The Cavaliers last played March 7, 2020, beating Louisville, 57-54, in the final game of the regular season at John Paul Jones Arena.
They subsequently were scheduled to face Notre Dame in the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament four days later in Greensboro, N.C., before tournament organizers canceled the event, awarding the ACC title to Florida State, which finished first in the regular season.
Read more on college sports: