The confirmed cuts include advance scout Jim Cuthbert, minor league coaches Patrick Anderson and Billy Gardner, pro scout Colin Sabean and special front-office assistant Terry Wetzel. Two people with knowledge of the situation said the cuts were not expected to end with that group. Another person with knowledge of the situation said the research and development department will be impacted, leaving members of that team bracing for bad news as word slowly circulates.
The news comes amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has been affecting staff budgets around baseball for months. Multiple Nationals front-office employees have told The Post they expect some level of salary reductions in 2021.
Gardner, still listed by the Nationals as a roving minor league coordinator, was named manager of the Class AA Harrisburg Senators before last season. Anderson was slated to manage the short-season Class A Auburn Doubledays after six years with the Class A Hagerstown Suns. But there was no minor league season because of the pandemic, and once that became clear, the Nationals cut 30 players in late May. Now the minor league staff is shrinking as MLB is expected to cut around 40 affiliates across baseball.
Cuthbert joined the Nationals before the 2019 season. Before that, he earned respect as a Cleveland Indians advance scout, working under Terry Francona. With the Nationals, Cuthbert quickly gained Manager Dave Martinez’s trust and helped the club to its first World Series. His keen insights were especially evident in the National League Championship Series, when the Nationals swept the St. Louis Cardinals.
Several people who contributed to that championship, in ways big and small, will now search for work in a tough job market.
