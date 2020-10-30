But Hinch, of course, comes with something more: the massive baggage of the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scheme.

Separating Hinch, named the Tigers’ manager Friday, from the scandal that rocked baseball last offseason is impossible, despite MLB’s finding that he had no active role in it as the Astros’ manager and despite his contrition over not putting an end to it. The fact remains that he was the uniformed leader and public face of a team that cheated on its way to the World Series title in 2017, a reality that cost him that job.

In hiring Hinch less than a year later, and just days after his MLB-mandated, one-season suspension ended, to guide their roster through the back half of a rebuilding project — in which they have finished in last place in the American League Central in back-to-back seasons and four of the past six — the Tigers are banking on the idea that their fan base and even their players have gotten past what occurred under Hinch’s watch in Houston.

The reward, the Tigers are essentially hoping and saying, will be bigger than the risk.

“The last year was the most difficult of my life,” Hinch said in a statement released by the Tigers. “It gave me time to reflect, which was such a big part of this process. Everything that has transpired over the past year, personally and professionally, has put so much in perspective for me and reinforced how important it is to do things with integrity and honesty.”

There are the those in the game who would argue Hinch, 46, has no place in an MLB dugout again, or at the very least not so soon. He was suspended for the 2020 season in January and subsequently fired for his role in the scheme. MLB’s investigation found he opposed the sign-stealing — and on two occasions took a baseball bat to the video monitor used to relay signs to Astros hitters — but as manager he was responsible for “ensuring that the players both understand the rules and adhere to them.”

The same goes for Alex Cora, who as the Astros’ bench coach in 2017 was one of the primary instigators of the scheme and who went on to manage the Boston Red Sox to the World Series title in 2018. Cora also served a suspension for the 2020 season for his role in the Astros’ scheme and carries the additional baggage of an investigation into the 2018 Red Sox that revealed another sign-stealing enterprise, though one MLB deemed much smaller in scope.

Cora could also return to the dugout in 2021, with widespread industry speculation focusing on a potential return to the Red Sox, who did not retain interim manager Ron Roenicke.

After Ron Gardenhire, 63, retired in late September for health reasons, the Tigers are hoping Hinch can do for them what he did for the Astros — minus, of course, the cheating scandal. The Tigers reportedly interviewed as many as a dozen candidates. It isn’t surprising that Hinch was the one they decided they wanted.

“There were some important conversations to have about A.J.’s time in Houston,” Tigers General Manager Al Avila said in a statement. “Throughout that dialogue he was clearly remorseful and used that time to reflect on the situation, and we believe he will emerge as a better leader because of it.”

Hinch took over as the Astros’ manager in 2015, with the team coming off a fourth straight season of 90-plus losses, and led them to a wild-card berth in his first year on the bench. Two seasons after that — with what we now know was the help of a sophisticated sign-stealing scheme involving a center field camera and a trash can — Hinch and the Astros were holding the World Series trophy.

Hinch’s Astros returned to the World Series in 2019, by which point MLB’s investigators found the scheme had ended, and lost in seven games to the Washington Nationals. Within weeks of the final out, the Athletic published a blockbuster story exposing the sign-stealing scheme. By January, Hinch was out of a job.

Since then, he has stayed largely out of public view, save for an interview on MLB Network in February in which he expressed contrition (“I wish I could’ve done better,” he said) and acknowledged that questions about the legitimacy of the Astros’ title are “fair.”

By the same token, questions about the propriety of Hinch — and Cora, for that matter — returning to the dugout so soon are also fair. The Tigers’ brain trust surely asked those questions of themselves and weighed the potential repercussions from their players, some of whom undoubtedly are still stinging from games lost to the Astros in 2017, and fans.

In the end, however, what matters most is winning. And because Hinch gives the Tigers the best chance to do that, the job, for better or worse, is his.