A now-deleted tweet from Fox19′s Jeremy Rauch that said “the [Bengals] staff isn’t even sure [Ross] likes football” sparked Ross’s frustration.

“It’s not a secret that i have requested a trade,” Ross, the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, replied. “Trade me if this how y’all feel. I’m healthy and eager to play. I know I can be productive. It’s hard to love something when your not actually participating in it. Believe me, its not football that i don’t like.”

Dunlap, who trailed Eddie Edwards by one sack for the franchise’s record at the time of his trade, recently expressed dissatisfaction with his limited role. The 2010 second-rounder posted a photo of the Cincinnati depth chart to Instagram, showing the two-time Pro Bowler had been demoted to third string. The Bengals reportedly told Dunlap to stay home before Sunday’s 37-34 loss to the Cleveland Browns. He listed his house for sale on Twitter shortly after the game. That tweet has been deleted, but a screenshot of it still remains on Dunlap’s Instagram account.

“6000 sqft city view with huge balcony,” Dunlap wrote. “4 bedroom. 4.5 bathroom. In one of the best school districts for sale. Do your market analysis and make me offer. Serious inquiries only with proof of funds! Owner is willing to sell furnished or unfurnished!”

Dunlap eventually got his wish and now has a new real estate listing. On his way out, Dunlap took his Bengals parking lot sign with him because of his “decade of service.”

Ross’s and Dunlap’s imaginative public attempts to leave a team that’s won just four of its last 31 games aren’t even the most glaring efforts made by players in an attempt to escape playing for a downtrodden organization.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue got into a public feud with Jacksonville Jaguars co-owner Tony Khan in April, tweeting a clown emoji at Khan and telling him to “stop hiding” and “just trade me.”

Khan told Ngakoue that “tweeting insults at me won’t get you traded any faster.” Four months later the Maryland product was traded to the Minnesota Vikings, who traded him to the Baltimore Ravens last week.

Other NFL stars have used social media to free themselves from their contracts. Antonio Brown requested a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers in February 2019 and was traded to the Oakland Raiders that March. Six months after his acquisition, he told the Raiders to “release me” via Instagram amid his messy divorce from a team for which he took zero regular season snaps. The team acquiesced, and he landed with the New England Patriots before they ultimately released him after he played just one game.

Le’Veon Bell, Brown’s Pittsburgh teammate, was a little more subtle about wanting to end his 19-month tenure with the New York Jets this month, but the message was equally as effective.

Bell liked a tweet saying the Jets should trade him, as well as other posts questioning his usage in Adam Gase’s offense. The Jets head coach took exception to using that mode of communication to get a point across but still gave Bell what he wanted: a way out of New York. The Jets released Bell after just 17 games with the franchise.

“I hate that that’s the route that we go with all of this, instead of just talking to me about it,” Gase said. “But seems the way that guys want to do it nowadays.”