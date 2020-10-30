It’s unclear what specific comments led to Dukes’s dismissal, when he made the comments or how his bosses learned of their existence. Entercom said it would have no further comment on the matter.

A brief on-air announcement of Dukes’s dismissal was made Friday morning at the start of “The Sports Junkies,” the morning drive-time show on 106.7 The Fan.

“Chad Dukes is no longer with 106.7 The Fan," J.P. Flaim said. "Our company recently learned of inappropriate comments that he made in past episodes of his personal podcast and our company has zero tolerance for any forms of hateful speech, so our focus, the Junkies, remains on sports and doing the best show we can. With that said, I don’t think we’re saying anything further on it.”

In addition to hosting “Chad Dukes Vs. the World” on 106.7 The Fan’s weekday afternoon drive-time slot since 2014, Dukes co-hosted the “Rodkast” podcast for several years, with the most recent episode publishing in September 2019. He also co-hosts the “Big O and Dukes” podcast, which began as a radio show.

Dukes, a Burke, Va., native who attended Lake Braddock Secondary School, began hosting “Chad Dukes Vs. the World” in July 2014, after former Washington Football Team linebacker LaVar Arrington, his co-host on 106.7 The Fan’s “LaVar and Dukes Show” for the previous five years, left to take a job at the NFL Network. Before WJFK-FM switched to a sports talk format in 2009, Dukes co-hosted the “Big O and Dukes” show on the station for three years, making him one of the longest-tenured voices on the D.C. airwaves. In September 2019, he announced he had signed a two-year contract extension.

All of Dukes’s past tweets were deleted and audio of his past shows were removed from the 106.7 The Fan website sometime Thursday, when Pete Medhurst filled in on Dukes’s afternoon show.

It’s unclear who will replace Dukes in the afternoon drive slot. The station has had the same weekday lineup since January 2014, when Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier began co-hosting the midday “Grant and Danny" show.