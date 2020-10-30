They went on YouTube and found a tutorial on how to build a squat rack for $50. They used two five-gallon buckets filled with two 30-pound bags of cement as the base, adding 10 wooden two-by-fours bought and cut to varying lengths at Home Depot. A few screws, some wood glue and water and the homemade rack was ready.

“It was initially frustrating, just not being able to work out the way you wanted to,” said Fagot, who had high expectations for the 2020 season after leading Navy in tackles last year and ranking second in tackles for loss and sacks. “It was just one of those things where everyone had to control what they could control. I couldn’t control the fact that there was a pandemic and all the gyms shut down. But I could control the fact that I could go out to Home Depot and buy a bunch of stuff and make this rack.

“At the end of the day, it is what it is. But instead of sitting on my hands feeling sorry for myself, my coach, a few other guys [and] Casey encouraged me to continue working and do what you can do.”

No matter the offseason circumstances, the expectations mounted. Fagot was named third-team preseason All-America by Phil Steele and to the watch lists for the Chuck Bednarik Award (given to the nation’s top defensive player by the Maxwell Football Club) and the Bronko Nagurski Award (given to the top defensive player in the country by the Football Writers Association of America).

Fagot has responded, leading Navy (3-3, 3-1 AAC) in tackles, tackles for loss and sacks and remaining ahead of his 2019 statistical pace, despite missing a game because of injury. He’s dealt with a hamstring pull and a concussion, but with 50 tackles, Fagot still ranks 17th in the country. The Navy defense, though, has been inconsistent through six games, and on Saturday it faces an SMU team with the No. 21 scoring offense in the country. The Mustangs (5-1, 2-1) average nearly 38 points a game, while Navy has already given up 55 points to BYU, 40 to Air Force and 37 to Houston, mixed in with stronger performances against Tulane, Temple and East Carolina.

Amid those struggles with consistency, Fagot remains the defense’s most consistent piece.

“Even though Diego is not a captain, per se, he’s definitely one of the leaders on our team,” Navy Coach Ken Niumatalolo said. “He leads by example. He’s one of the hardest working guys on the field. He’s banged up right now and the kid still brings it and lays everything on the line for his brothers. The players see him banged up. They see him in the training room. They seem him taped up.

“He’s a warrior. He gives everything he has. And you can’t help but have respect and love when you see one of your brothers laying everything on the line for the team, for his teammates. That’s why our guys would do anything for Diego, because they know he’d do likewise for them.”

That’s the kind of mind-set that had Fagot building squat racks out of wood during the offseason, doing rep after rep because he and Debrecht only had about 330 pounds of weights in the garage. (His normal workouts would involve up to 450 pounds of weights.)

That dedication and intensity is nothing new, according to Debrecht, who remembers his friend setting the tone for the entire team in high school. During one practice at Calvary Christian Academy in Fort Lauderdale, Fagot tangled with a 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive lineman who didn’t particularly get along with the fiery linebacker. The two collided during a running play, which led to extracurricular activities after the whistle. The fracas ended with Fagot literally snatching the face mask off the lineman’s helmet.

“The metal screws broke off the helmet,” Debrecht said. “Diego had a face mask in his hand he just ripped off a 300-pound guy, and he just took it and tossed it to the side. That was one of the craziest things I’ve watched him do.

“I’ve never seen that before. It was insane.”

Fagot also has a calmer side, one that’s concerned with the greater good. He became an Eagle Scout in high school, and had considered the military as a career before he ever envisioned playing football at Navy.

Fagot had only a dim understanding of football at the academy; he remembers seeing cadets and midshipmen in the stands of an Army-Navy game and thinking they were soldiers deployed elsewhere who returned for the game. But he soon learned otherwise, and when his other options weren’t working out and his thoughts of a post-football career path began to take shape, Navy became more and more attractive.