Time Time Game TV Noon Noon Boston College at No. 1 Clemson ABC Noon Noon No. 5 Georgia at Kentucky SEC Network Noon Noon Memphis at No. 7 Cincinnati ESPN Noon Noon Michigan State at No. 13 Michigan Fox Noon Noon No. 16 Kansas State at West Virginia ESPN2 Noon Noon No. 20 Coastal Carolina at Georgia State ESPNU Noon Noon No. 23 Iowa State at Kansas Fox Sports 1 Noon Noon Purdue at Illinois Big Ten Network Noon Noon Wake Forest at Syracuse ACC Network Noon Noon Texas San Antonio at Florida Atlantic MASN2 (in D.C. area) 3:30 3:30 No. 4 Notre Dame at Georgia Tech ABC 3:30 3:30 No. 17 Indiana at Rutgers Big Ten Network 3:30 3:30 LSU at Auburn CBS 3:30 3:30 Northwestern at Iowa ESPN 3:30 3:30 TCU at Baylor ESPN2 3:30 3:30 UAB at Louisiana Tech MASN2 (in D.C. area) 4 4 Texas at No. 6 Oklahoma State Fox 4 4 Mississippi at Vanderbilt SEC Network 4 4 Appalachian State at Louisiana Monroe ESPNU 4 4 Virginia Tech at Louisville ACC Network 6 6 No. 25 Boise State at Air Force CBS Sports Network 7 7 Mississippi State at No. 2 Alabama ESPN 7 7 New Mexico at San Jose State Fox Sports 1 7 7 Charlotte at Duke MASN (in D.C. area) 7:30 7:30 No. 3 Ohio State at No. 18 Penn State ABC 7:30 7:30 Arkansas at No. 8 Texas A&M SEC Network 7:30 7:30 Missouri at No. 10 Florida SEC Network Alternate 7:30 7:30 Navy at No. 22 SMU ESPN2 8 8 No. 15 North Carolina at Virginia ACC Network 8 8 No. 24 Oklahoma at Texas Tech Fox 8 8 Louisiana Lafayette at Texas State ESPNU 9:30 9:30 San Diego State at Utah State CBS Sports Network 10:15 10:15 Western Kentucky at No. 11 BYU ESPN 10:30 10:30 Nevada at UNLV Fox Sports 1

Clemson won’t have Trevor Lawrence at quarterback against Boston College after the future No. 1 NFL draft pick tested positive for the coronavirus. On the face of it, the Tigers probably won’t have much trouble: They went from 31-point favorites to merely 24-point favorites, and presumed fill-in D.J. Uiagalelei, a true freshman, was the top-rated pro-style passer in the country coming out of high school.

But there are reasons for at least niggling concern beyond Lawrence’s absence: Uiagalelei has battled shoulder issues this season, and the Tigers could be without three starters on defense, including fifth-year senior linebacker James Skalski, one of their top tacklers. Nicked-up Clemson showed at least a little of its wear and tear last week against a bad Syracuse team, scuffling for about a half before opening things up, and Boston College has shown some spirit this year under new coach Jeff Hafley, especially with Notre Dame transfer Phil Jurkovec throwing the ball well. …

Cincinnati lost three games last season. Two of them were to Memphis, by a combined 15 points, eight days apart in the regular season finale and then the American Athletic Conference title game. The Bearcats, a top-10 team for the first time since 2009 and only the second time ever, returned a whole lot from the team that lost twice to the Tigers, especially on a defense that hasn’t allowed more than 20 points in a game this season and bottled up a fairly highflying SMU offense last weekend. Memphis, meanwhile, lost a whole lot: Running backs Patrick Taylor and Antonio Gibson are in the NFL, running back Kenneth Gainwell is a coronavirus opt-out, and wide receiver Damonte Coxie opted out earlier this month to prepare for the draft. …