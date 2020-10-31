Time
Game
TV
Noon
Boston College at No. 1 Clemson
ABC
Noon
No. 5 Georgia at Kentucky
SEC Network
Noon
Memphis at No. 7 Cincinnati
ESPN
Noon
Michigan State at No. 13 Michigan
Fox
Noon
No. 16 Kansas State at West Virginia
ESPN2
Noon
No. 20 Coastal Carolina at Georgia State
ESPNU
Noon
No. 23 Iowa State at Kansas
Fox Sports 1
Noon
Purdue at Illinois
Big Ten Network
Noon
Wake Forest at Syracuse
ACC Network
Noon
Texas San Antonio at Florida Atlantic
MASN2 (in D.C. area)
3:30
No. 4 Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
ABC
3:30
No. 17 Indiana at Rutgers
Big Ten Network
3:30
LSU at Auburn
CBS
3:30
Northwestern at Iowa
ESPN
3:30
TCU at Baylor
ESPN2
3:30
UAB at Louisiana Tech
MASN2 (in D.C. area)
4
Texas at No. 6 Oklahoma State
Fox
4
Mississippi at Vanderbilt
SEC Network
4
Appalachian State at Louisiana Monroe
ESPNU
4
Virginia Tech at Louisville
ACC Network
6
No. 25 Boise State at Air Force
CBS Sports Network
7
Mississippi State at No. 2 Alabama
ESPN
7
New Mexico at San Jose State
Fox Sports 1
7
Charlotte at Duke
MASN (in D.C. area)
7:30
No. 3 Ohio State at No. 18 Penn State
ABC
7:30
Arkansas at No. 8 Texas A&M
SEC Network
7:30
Missouri at No. 10 Florida
SEC Network Alternate
7:30
Navy at No. 22 SMU
ESPN2
8
No. 15 North Carolina at Virginia
ACC Network
8
No. 24 Oklahoma at Texas Tech
Fox
8
Louisiana Lafayette at Texas State
ESPNU
9:30
San Diego State at Utah State
CBS Sports Network
10:15
Western Kentucky at No. 11 BYU
ESPN
10:30
Nevada at UNLV
Fox Sports 1
Clemson won’t have Trevor Lawrence at quarterback against Boston College after the future No. 1 NFL draft pick tested positive for the coronavirus. On the face of it, the Tigers probably won’t have much trouble: They went from 31-point favorites to merely 24-point favorites, and presumed fill-in D.J. Uiagalelei, a true freshman, was the top-rated pro-style passer in the country coming out of high school.
But there are reasons for at least niggling concern beyond Lawrence’s absence: Uiagalelei has battled shoulder issues this season, and the Tigers could be without three starters on defense, including fifth-year senior linebacker James Skalski, one of their top tacklers. Nicked-up Clemson showed at least a little of its wear and tear last week against a bad Syracuse team, scuffling for about a half before opening things up, and Boston College has shown some spirit this year under new coach Jeff Hafley, especially with Notre Dame transfer Phil Jurkovec throwing the ball well. …
Cincinnati lost three games last season. Two of them were to Memphis, by a combined 15 points, eight days apart in the regular season finale and then the American Athletic Conference title game. The Bearcats, a top-10 team for the first time since 2009 and only the second time ever, returned a whole lot from the team that lost twice to the Tigers, especially on a defense that hasn’t allowed more than 20 points in a game this season and bottled up a fairly highflying SMU offense last weekend. Memphis, meanwhile, lost a whole lot: Running backs Patrick Taylor and Antonio Gibson are in the NFL, running back Kenneth Gainwell is a coronavirus opt-out, and wide receiver Damonte Coxie opted out earlier this month to prepare for the draft. …
Texas Coach Tom Herman has a reputation for his prowess as a point-spread underdog, but the recent results haven’t matched the narrative: As ESPN pointed out, his teams are just 4-5 against the spread in their past nine night games when getting points. College football’s top underdog might be Penn State Coach James Franklin, whose teams are 7-1 against the spread with three outright wins and two one-point losses in their past eight games as the underdog. Three of those eight games were against Ohio State, which is around an 11-point road favorite against the Nittany Lions this time. (The teams’ past four meetings, including an 11-point Ohio State home win in 2019, have been decided by a combined 16 points.) It will be interesting to see how Penn State responds to its season-opening loss at Indiana after a coin-flip replay call on the Hoosiers’ winning two-point conversion in overtime didn’t go the Nittany Lions’ way.