It’s likely Bostic’s lack of disciplinary history was considered when the league determined the fine, which is less than the maximum allowed by NFL guidelines for “use of the helmet/spearing/launching” ($20,000) and “hit on a defenseless player” ($15,000). This was just Bostic’s eighth accepted penalty in his eight-year career, and though it was seen as a dirty play, the 29-year-old does not have a reputation for them. It was his first career ejection.
As Washington dominated Dallas in the third quarter on its way to a 25-3 win, Dalton tried to scramble away from pressure deep in Dallas territory on third and 10. He rushed for a few yards before giving up, sliding to the turf to avoid swarming defenders. Bostic lowered his helmet and crunched into Dalton’s, and the quarterback briefly went limp. Dalton was diagnosed with a concussion but flew home with the team following the game. The Cowboys announced Saturday that Dalton won’t play in their game at Philadelphia on Sunday night; rookie Ben DiNucci, a former star at James Madison, is slated to start.
Washington Coach Ron Rivera, a former linebacker, did not like Bostic’s hit. He said a veteran player must be “smarter” and pointed out the hit happened on third and long, when the defense could have gotten off the field.
The most expensive fine against a Washington player this season was for Montez Sweat’s horse-collar in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens, which cost $15,000.
Read more from The Post: