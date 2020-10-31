All of the NFL’s Week 8 games Sunday and Monday will be played as scheduled, barring further positive tests. The Chargers play Sunday at Denver. The Vikings play at Green Bay. The Giants host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night in the Meadowlands.

Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, acknowledged Friday that it is becoming increasingly difficult for team personnel to avoid exposure to the virus outside team facilities, with rising caseloads nationally. But the NFL, with its daily testing and its strict protocols developed with the NFL Players Association, is nearing the halfway point of its 17-week regular season with improving results.

The NFL so far has avoided having to add an 18th week to its regular season, which it said it would do only if all games cannot be played within the current 17-week framework.

The three consecutive mostly unaffected weeks, if all games indeed are played Sunday and Monday, would come after two weeks that had rampant rescheduling of games and a coronavirus outbreak on the Tennessee Titans.

The NFL seems to have benefited from a modification to its protocols by which any players (or other personnel) classified as high-risk close contacts to an individual who tests positive face a mandatory five-day isolation period. That change has created some competitive and roster-management issues for teams, with more players being unavailable, but appears to be helping the NFL avoid another Titans-like outbreak and get the games played basically on time.

The Broncos and Vikings each had a positive test result Friday by a player. The Giants sent home seven of their 11 offensive linemen and a practice-squad player at another position Thursday after guard Will Hernandez reportedly tested positive. Chargers Coach Anthony Lynn canceled his team’s practice Thursday after a positive test by a player.