Rare in the college division have been teams who mastered so many of the football arts as do the Buckeyes.

Even when brief suspense greeted No. 18 Penn State’s 75-yard drive after halftime for a touchdown that meant a bygone 21-3 deficit had narrowed to 21-13, that suspense had a caveat. When one scores against Ohio State, the ball goes back to quarterback Justin Fields and his teammates.

So within two-and-a-half minutes, Fields had lofted a pretty 49-yard touchdown pass up the left sideline to Chris Olave, the accuracy glowing as the lead re-widened.

So by the end, Fields had placed a 28-for-34 showing atop his 20-for-21 the previous week against Nebraska, for a dreamy early-season total of 48-for-55. Clearly he had his own present and future in mind when he lobbied so hard and so publicly to play once the Big Ten first canceled this fall, but one might see it also as a public service. Those who fancy the sight of highbrow American-football quarterbacking can see someone even more refined than in his outstanding 2019, someone still clearly chapped by that closing interception in the national semifinal last Dec. 28 against Clemson.

It’s almost too obvious to mention that he has thrown no interceptions among his 55 passes so far this time around.

He threw three — against 41 touchdown passes — last year.

Then there’s Ohio State’s annual churn of nightmares to defend or who will defend you, with some nightmares always leaving, other nightmares always coming in. Now there’s Garrett Wilson, the receiver who spent the opening offensive play running off into 62 yards of open terrain with a handoff. There are the eight athletes who caught footballs, led by Wilson’s 11 for 111 yards and Olave’s 7 for 120, which also included a gorgeous haul on the last sliver of end zone on the left for a 26-yard touchdown catch that made it 14-0. There’s Master Teague III, who rushed 23 times for 110 yards. There are defenders like Jonathon Cooper and Pete Werner, who chased Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford into spoilage of an early fourth-down play, or Zach Harrison, who once almost devoured both Clifford and a back trying to block for him.

All of this went unwitnessed by the usual 100,000-plus who could not attend on a cold pandemic night with a full moon and only players’ families in attendance. They did not get to create Penn State’s traditional white-out spectacle. Yet that fact also upheld an adage: Sometimes it’s better not to see things.

Sure, they would have witnessed one of the catches of the year, a one-palmed wonder for a 21-yard touchdown up the left sideline by their Jahan Dotson, who caught eight passes for 144 yards and three touchdowns. They would have seen their team show some pluck even if they don’t see themselves and their program as an entity needing pluck. They would have seen their coach go for that fourth-and-2 from the Penn State 45-yard line with 11:21 still left in the first quarter, a signal of respect (for Fields et al) if ever there were one.

Maybe they could have passed some time quibbling about that.

But mostly, as their team trailed 21-3 and 31-13 and 38-19, they’d have stayed silent as the cardboard cutouts Penn State used to raise money to help families coping with childhood cancer, even if they’d have found brief solace in two playings of Bobby “Boris” Pickett’s eternal “Monster Mash.” Otherwise, even Fields’s woes often wound up mended by his throws.

During an 89-yard drive in the second quarter that made things 21-3, a snap from the Penn State 1-yard line managed to fly over his grasp for a 13-yard loss, and he managed to model precisely what one should do in such situations. He stopped trying to pick it up and just fell down on it. When he almost tripped down in the third quarter, he still looked up and flipped to tight end Jake Hausmann for a 13-yard gain. With a rusher rushing up next door and threatening at least to alter the throw, he still steered a 26-yard corner throw to Wilson.