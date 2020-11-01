The Dallas Cowboys take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on “Sunday Night Football.” Follow along for live updates during the game.

What you need to know
November 1, 2020 at 8:57 PM EST
Eagles take lead on Jalen Reagor’s first NFL touchdown

By Mark Maske

The first NFL touchdown catch for rookie wide receiver Jalen Reagor has the Eagles in front. He just got across the goal line after grabbing a pass from Carson Wentz for a two-yard touchdown. Reagor is making his return from a thumb injury suffered in Week 2. Wentz’s 32-yard completion to wideout Travis Fulgham set up the touchdown, although the Eagles first were pushed back by a delay-of-game penalty while trying to get in Jalen Hurts to take a snap at quarterback. (Eagles 7, Cowboys 3, 0:02 left in the first quarter)

November 1, 2020 at 8:45 PM EST
Ben DiNucci loses fumble as Cowboys fail to cash in on fumble lost by Carson Wentz

By Mark Maske

The Cowboys failed to cash in on a turnover by Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, as Dallas rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci returned the favor by losing a fumble on a sack.

The Cowboys sacked Wentz twice on Philadelphia’s opening possession, and Wentz lost a fumble on the second. That gave possession to the Cowboys at the Philadelphia 25-yard line. They moved to the 4 on a direct-snap carry by tailback Ezekiel Elliott. But on second down from the 7, DiNucci was sacked by Philadelphia’s Brandon Graham and lost the ball. (Cowboys 3, Eagles 0, 5:47 left in the first quarter)

November 1, 2020 at 8:40 PM EST
Ben DiNucci takes Cowboys to opening-drive field goal

By Mark Maske

Cowboys rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci had an eventful opening drive end with a 49-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein. DiNucci, making his first NFL start with Dak Prescott and Andy Dalton sidelined, served as a lead blocker as the Cowboys ran a double reverse on their second offensive play. He lined up at wide receiver for a play when tailback Ezekiel Elliott took a direct snap. DiNucci had a third-down completion to rookie wideout CeeDee Lamb for a first down. He was sacked. Then he delivered a sidearm throw to wide receiver Michael Gallup on a third-and-17 screen pass for a 13-yard gain to set up the field goal. (Cowboys 3, Eagles 0, 10:11 left in the first quarter)

November 1, 2020 at 7:31 PM EST
What to watch for during Sunday night’s Cowboys-Eagles matchup

By Mark Maske

The Cowboys must turn to rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci, with their season crumbling around them, as they face the Eagles on “Sunday Night Football” in Philadelphia in the latest installment of NFC East follies.

DiNucci, a seventh-round draft choice from James Madison University who began his college career at Pittsburgh before transferring, makes his first NFL start. He is the Cowboys’ third starter of the season at quarterback following Dak Prescott, who suffered a season-ending ankle fracture, and Andy Dalton, who suffered a concussion on an illegal hit by Washington linebacker Jon Bostic last Sunday at FedEx Field.

The Cowboys have lost two straight and four of their last five games. Their record of 2-5 puts them only a half-game out of first place in the NFC East, however, behind the 2-4-1 Eagles.

Philadelphia has not played since an Oct. 22 triumph over the New York Giants in a Thursday night game. Quarterback Carson Wentz threw two touchdown passes in the final five minutes of that game as the Eagles prevailed, 22-21.

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson reportedly won’t play in this game because of swelling in his knee. But left tackle Jason Peters, tight end Dallas Goedert, wide receiver Jalen Reagor and defensive tackle Malik Jackson are expected to return from injuries for Philadelphia. The Eagles, if they can get healthier and begin playing at something resembling the level expected of them, probably represent the NFC East’s best chance to have a less-than-embarrassing division champion this season.