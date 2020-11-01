The Cowboys must turn to rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci, with their season crumbling around them, as they face the Eagles on “Sunday Night Football” in Philadelphia in the latest installment of NFC East follies.

DiNucci, a seventh-round draft choice from James Madison University who began his college career at Pittsburgh before transferring, makes his first NFL start. He is the Cowboys’ third starter of the season at quarterback following Dak Prescott, who suffered a season-ending ankle fracture, and Andy Dalton, who suffered a concussion on an illegal hit by Washington linebacker Jon Bostic last Sunday at FedEx Field.

The Cowboys have lost two straight and four of their last five games. Their record of 2-5 puts them only a half-game out of first place in the NFC East, however, behind the 2-4-1 Eagles.

Philadelphia has not played since an Oct. 22 triumph over the New York Giants in a Thursday night game. Quarterback Carson Wentz threw two touchdown passes in the final five minutes of that game as the Eagles prevailed, 22-21.