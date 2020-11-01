John Clayton, writing in The Washington Post, spied a trend. The 1987 season was marked by the use of replacement players because of a strike. In 2011, a lockout canceled the offseason program, and 21 double-digit comebacks occurred in the first seven weeks.

Byes this week: Cardinals, Jaguars, Texans, Washington

1 1 Steelers (6-0) at Ravens (5-1) CBS 1 1 Rams (5-2) at Dolphins (3-3) Fox 1 1 Jets (0-7) at Chiefs (6-1) CBS 1 1 Vikings (1-5) at Packers (5-1) Fox 1 1 Colts (4-2) at Lions (3-3) CBS 1 1 Raiders (3-3) at Browns (5-2) Fox 1 1 Titans (5-1) at Bengals (1-5-1) CBS 1 1 Patriots (2-4) at Bills (5-2) CBS 4:05 4:05 Chargers (2-4) at Broncos (2-4) CBS 4:25 4:25 49ers (4-3) at Seahawks (5-1) Fox 4:25 4:25 Saints (4-2) at Bears (5-2) Fox 8:20 8:20 Cowboys (2-5) at Eagles (2-4-1) NBC

1 p.m. games

James Harrison and Ray Lewis are gone, but a Steelers-Ravens game always holds the promise of being a slobber-knocker. Why would this one be any different, with the Ravens looking to knock off the last undefeated team in the NFL? Mike Tomlin calls the AFC North “the kitchen,” which makes sense in that a person can get burned or cut in there. “It can be nasty at times,” Ben Roethlisberger said, “but as many times as my nose has been broken and we’ve had injuries or it’s a close game, it’s always been football in its truest form ... hard-nosed football.”

The Ravens are 5-1 for the third time, and both of the previous times they went on to win the Super Bowl. The Steelers are 6-0 for the second time. The first time, they went on to win the Super Bowl. ...

A lot of the air has gone out of the Vikings-Packers rivalry with Minnesota struggling to a 1-5 record that has Coach Mike Zimmer’s job in jeopardy, much to the amazement of Aaron Rodgers. “He’s a phenomenal coach,” Rodgers said. “I was telling a friend of mine, to see [him] mentioned to be on the hot seat, to me, is absolutely crazy. I think he’s one of the best coaches in the league and has been for a long time.” Zimmer’s team will be tested by a Packers offense that is clicking despite injuries to running back Aaron Jones and tackle David Bakhtiari; Jones (calf) won’t play, and Bakhtiari (chest) is questionable. ...

The Browns, who will host the Raiders, are one of the league’s more exciting teams. For evidence, look no further than last week’s victory over the Bengals in which they took the lead with 11 seconds left on Baker Mayfield’s fifth touchdown pass. The offense lost wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for the season on the game’s first series, but Mayfield completed 22 of 28 passes (his first attempt was intercepted and the next four were incomplete; he also spiked the ball once to stop the clock) for 297 yards. Bruce Gradkowski of the 2009 Oakland Raiders is the only other player in NFL history to throw three go-ahead touchdown passes in the fourth quarter of a game. ...

A shell of their former selves, the Patriots, who visit the Bills, are struggling on defense as well as offense, and the Patriot Way is MIA. In Week 7, they gave up 467 yards, including 197 on the ground (7.4 per play), to the 49ers. Quarterback Cam Newton, ineffective since his return from a bout with the novel coronavirus, remains Bill Belichick’s starter despite being benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham during the lopsided home loss to San Francisco. In Buffalo, he will be without wide receiver Julian Edelman, who has a knee injury. The Bills weren’t exactly a well-oiled machine in their victory over the Jets last week, committing 11 penalties for 106 yards. Josh Allen passed for 307 yards but made some poor choices on a few throws to Stefon Diggs. ...

Do not sleep on Rams at Dolphins, which comes at the ungodly time — for a West Coast team — of 1 p.m. Eastern. In Miami, it’s also Tua time, with Tua Tagovailoa getting the first start of his NFL career. The Rams, tied for second in the NFC West at 5-2 and cursing their fate at not being in the NFC East, hope to join the Dodgers and Lakers for a Los Angeles title triple. “We’ve got all the pieces. We’re winning games. We are playing well on offense, defense, special teams,” Jared Goff told reporters. “We always believe in ourselves, and we’ve been there once with a lot of the same people. ... We’ve just got to finish it off, and hopefully this is the year.”

Late-afternoon games

The Chargers and Broncos don’t have records that make this a high-stakes game, but Justin Herbert is the only player since at least 1970 with more than 1,500 passing yards and a passer rating over 100 in his first five career games, according to NFL Research. ...

After the Seahawks’ lack of a pass rush was exposed by Kyler Murray and the Cardinals, Seattle prepared for the 49ers by making a midweek move, acquiring the disgruntled Carlos Dunlap from the Bengals. How poor was the rush? Murray wasn’t sacked or hit on 48 drop-backs. That hadn’t happened in any game since 2014.

Sunday night