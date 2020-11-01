A chilly, rainy start forecast for the day’s best game
Factor in the weather as the 6-0 Steelers play the 5-1 Ravens in a 1 p.m. game in Baltimore.
The forecast calls for a 65 percent chance of rain at kickoff, with precipitation tapering off throughout the game. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-50s with 8 mph winds, which means that it’s a delightful day for the team’s latest AFC North clash.
First place in the division is on the line as well as defensive bragging rights in the NFL; the Steelers, the league’s only remaining undefeated team, have given up fewer yards than any other team. As for the Ravens, they’ve given up the fewest points.
Since 2000, the team’s defenses rank in the top two in the league in total yards, rushing yards, scrimmage touchdowns, opponent passer rating and points, according to ESPN stats.
Ray Lewis and Ed Reed may have retired, along with Troy Polamalu and James Harrison, but things never seem to change.
NFL, union say 90 percent of players are registered to vote
After weeks of public service reminders about registering to vote in the presidential election, the NFL and NFL Players Association said several teams reported registration by 100 percent of players and overall the two organizations said that 90 percent of active players now are registered to vote.
That comes after the NFL Votes and #AthleteAndVoter initiatives began in August. Players and locker room personnel also received voter education and information, with 16 teams offering their stadiums or facilities for voting activities ranging from early voting to serving as Election Day polling sites. All NFL and NFLPA facilities will be closed Tuesday “to ensure that every member of the NFL family has an opportunity to exercise the right to vote and may safely support voting efforts in their communities,” the NFL and NFLPA said in a joint statement last week.
“We’re launching NFL Votes to inspire everyone in the NFL family — including our fans — to participate in the civic process by getting registered to vote and ultimately exercising their right to vote,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in August. “When meeting with players and legends to listen to the things they’re passionate about, voting is clearly an issue of critical importance.”
All 12 Sunday NFL games are on after latest coronavirus testing results
All 12 NFL games Sunday are to be played as scheduled after the latest round of daily league-wide coronavirus testing results, according to a person familiar with the results.
The NFL could have its third straight week with its schedule mostly unaffected. That comes after two weeks in which there was widespread rescheduling of games because of a coronavirus outbreak on the Tennessee Titans and positive test results on other teams.
The Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers and New York Giants had coronavirus-related issues in recent days. But Sunday’s Chargers-Broncos and Vikings-Packers games are on.
The Giants are scheduled to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night in East Rutherford, N.J., and will have one more round of testing results before that game.