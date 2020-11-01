After weeks of public service reminders about registering to vote in the presidential election, the NFL and NFL Players Association said several teams reported registration by 100 percent of players and overall the two organizations said that 90 percent of active players now are registered to vote.

That comes after the NFL Votes and #AthleteAndVoter initiatives began in August. Players and locker room personnel also received voter education and information, with 16 teams offering their stadiums or facilities for voting activities ranging from early voting to serving as Election Day polling sites. All NFL and NFLPA facilities will be closed Tuesday “to ensure that every member of the NFL family has an opportunity to exercise the right to vote and may safely support voting efforts in their communities,” the NFL and NFLPA said in a joint statement last week.