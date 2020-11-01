Vikings’ Cam Dantzler taken to hospital for evaluation
Cam Dantzler has been taken to a Green Bay hospital for further evaluation after being immobilized and taken from the field on a body board after a scary collision in the Minnesota Vikings’ game against the Packers.
Dantzler, the Vikings’ rookie cornerback, had “full movement of his body and an underwent X-ray” at Lambeau Field, the team announced just after halftime.
Dantzler, activated from the reserve/covid-19 list Saturday, was tackling Packers running back A.J. Dillon when Harris’ thigh or hip hit Dantzler’s helmet and snapped his head back. Medical personnel immobilized him on the field, with teammates looking on, and he was taken to the locker room on a cart. The team initially said he had a neck injury and was being evaluated for a concussion.
Tua Time includes touchdowns by Dolphins’ defense, special teams
Tua Tagovailoa’s first NFL start inspired the defense and special teams of the Miami Dolphins, apparently.
Tagovailoa had only 34 first-half passing yards on five-for-11 throwing accuracy. He did throw a three-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver DeVante Parker. That’s after Tagovailoa lost a fumble on a sack by Aaron Donald on his first series as an NFL starter. The Dolphins made a bye-week quarterback switch from Ryan Fitzpatrick to Tagovailoa, the rookie taken fifth overall in the NFL draft in April.
The Dolphins had only 54 yards of total offense yet lead the Los Angeles Rams, 28-10, at halftime. Miami scored second-quarter touchdowns on a 78-yard return of a fumble recovery by linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel and an 88-yard punt return by Jakeem Grant.
Colts’ Nyheim Hines does his gymnastics routine again
Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines scored his second touchdown of the first half and, for good measure, repeated the gymnastics performance for anyone who might have missed it earlier.
His second TD, just before halftime, came on a 29-yard pass from Philip Rivers and gave the Colts a 20-7 lead at halftime.
Ravens’ Matthew Judon ejected for contact with official
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon was ejected from the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for making contact with an official during a confrontation along the sideline involving players for the two teams.
The skirmish following a play involved Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters and Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson. They were each penalized for unnecessary roughness.
Judon was ejected for what was announced as intentional contact with an official. The contact did not look intentional, however. It appeared that Judon’s right arm struck the arm of an official as Judon was trying to free his arm from a Ravens staffer.
It has been a rough first half for the Ravens, who also ruled out left tackle Ronnie Stanley with what the team called an ankle injury. Stanley was taken from the field on a cart with his left leg in an air cast, only two days after he signed a five-year, $98.75 million contact extension.
Colts’ Nyheim Hines deserves a 10 for his TD celebration
The play-by-play states simply that Philip Rivers hit running back Nyheim Hines with a 22-yard touchdown pass in the Colts’ game against the Lions and that certainly is true.
But it’s what happened after the score that has people talking.
The running back rolled as he crossed the goal line, jumped to his feet, executed a handspring and then a twisting somersault on which he stuck the landing like Kerri Strug.
It was worthy of a 9.9 and would have gotten a 10 if he’d leapt into the arms of Bela Karolyi afterward.
Ravens’ Ronnie Stanley leaves field on cart with leg injury
Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who just signed a huge contract extension last week, was injured while blocking against the Pittsburgh Steelers and was taken from the field on a cart with an air cast on his left leg.
The Ravens ruled out Stanley for the remainder of the game with what the team called an ankle injury.
Stanley signed a five-year contract extension Friday with the Ravens worth $98.75 million in new money. The deal keeps him under contract with the Ravens through the 2025 season. It could be worth as much as $112.866 million over six seasons, when combined with his existing contract for this season.
Chiefs use fake punt to set up touchdown against Jets
The Kansas City Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champs, have Patrick Mahomes at quarterback and are facing the winless New York Jets. Even so, they utilized a fake punt in the first quarter.
Unnecessary? Perhaps.
Cruel? Maybe.
But effective.
The Chiefs converted the fake on a pass from punter Tommy Townsend to Byron Pringle. Mahomes followed with a 36-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tyreek Hill on the next play. The Chiefs lead, 14-3.
Tua Tagovailoa’s first series ends with a fumble
On Tua Tagovailoa’s second play from scrimmage as an NFL starter, Aaron Donald and Michael Brockers of the Los Angeles Rams unceremoniously introduced themselves.
They closed in on the Dolphins quarterback and Donald knocked the ball from his hand on a play that was ruled a fumble. Leonard Floyd recovered and the Rams went on to score for a quick 7-0 lead.
With the play ruled a fumble, Tagovailoa’s first official pass attempt was an 8-yard completion to Preston Williams.
Tagovailoa, who led Alabama to a national championship in 2017 and played in another national title game, played briefly in an Oct. 18 victory over the Jets, but had not started a game in 351 days. The No. 5 overall pick in the draft last spring, Tagovailoa was named the starter over Ryan Fitzpatrick while the 3-3 Dolphins were on their bye week.
He is the first left-handed QB to start a game in the NFL since Kellen Moore in the final week of the 2015 season.
Lamar Jackson throws pick-six as Steelers get quick start in Baltimore
The Steelers, the NFL’s last remaining unbeaten team, have a very early lead in Baltimore after Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw an interception returned for a touchdown on the game’s third play from scrimmage.
Jackson’s third-and-six pass was intercepted by Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane, who went 33 yards to the end zone.
The Ravens had an extra week to prepare for this game because of schedule reshuffling by the NFL. It didn’t help them in the early going on this rainy day in Baltimore.
It’s Tua Tagovailoa time in Miami
The Miami Dolphins will begin to learn what they have in Tua Tagovailoa, the quarterback they took with the fifth overall pick in the NFL draft.
He’ll start Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, facing a tough assignment against Aaron Donald and one of the NFL’s top defenses. Tagovailoa arrived for the game wearing an 'ie lava-lava, a traditional skirt-like cloth that is a nod to his Samoan roots.
The decision bitterly disappointed Ryan Fitzpatrick, but it was time to find out what the Dolphins had in Tagovailoa, who won a memorable national championship game in 2017 and was 22-2 at Alabama. He made back-to-back appearances in the national championship game, but underwent hip surgery last fall and is starting his first game in 351 days. Because the Dolphins hold the Houston Texans’ first- and second-round picks in the 2021 NFL draft, they need to know just how good the left-handed quarterback can be in the NFL, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.
At 3-3, the Dolphins are only a game behind the Bills in the AFC East. Tagovailoa saw his first NFL action at the end of the Oct. 18 win over the New York Jets. He completed the two passes he threw and otherwise handed off the ball to run out the clock. It was the first time Tagovailoa had played in a competitive setting since he suffered a career-threatening dislocated hip and a posterior wall fracture during a game against Mississippi State in November 2019. Now, he’ll be the first left-handed starter at QB in the NFL since Kellen Moore in Week 17 of the 2015 season.
With the NFL trade deadline looming, will today’s outcomes affect teams’ decisions?
This is the final set of NFL games before the leaguewide trade deadline arrives Tuesday.
The league left the trade deadline unchanged even though the NFL and the NFL Players Association previously announced that all league, NFLPA and team facilities would be closed Tuesday for Election Day.
Will the outcome of these Week 8 games have any effect on teams’ decisions on whether they’ll be sellers, buyers or non-factors at the trade deadline? It’s difficult to say. There are plenty of bad teams at this point. But keep in mind that there’s an extra wild-card playoff team in each conference this season with the NFL’s expanded postseason in effect. That could keep playoff hopes alive in some NFL cities.
New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the reigning NFL defensive player of the year, has been mentioned in some trade speculation. He has been ruled out of the Patriots’ game Sunday at Buffalo because of a knee injury. Quarterbacks Sam Darnold of the New York Jets and Dwayne Haskins of the Washington Football Team also have been included in the trade speculation.
Some trades happened early, with the discussions perhaps accelerated by the six-day intake protocol that’s in effect when a player joins a new team. Because of that protocol, any player obtained in a trade this week would not be eligible to play for his new team next weekend.
Broncos’ defensive coordinator out, following coronavirus protocols
Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell will not coach in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers because of a coronavirus-related issue.
The Broncos announced that the 63-year-old coach, who reportedly went home from the team’s facility Saturday after experiencing symptoms, was out “due to covid-19 protocols.” Coach Vic Fangio will, as usual, be the defensive signal caller for the game.
Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said recently that, with cold and flu season at hand, he expected more players and coaches leaguewide to be withheld from practices and games upon experiencing symptoms, even if accompanied by a negative test result for the coronavirus. The league and teams would proceed cautiously in such cases, Sills said, to do further testing and evaluation to rule out coronavirus.
The Broncos canceled their practice Friday after a positive coronavirus test result by a player, reportedly offensive lineman Graham Glasgow.
After their foundation appeared shaken, the Steelers emerged as one of the NFL’s best
The Pittsburgh Steelers endured a series of destabilizing events over the past three seasons, each capable of sending most franchises careening off course.
Cornerstone linebacker Ryan Shazier’s career-ending spinal injury in 2017, which threatened his ability to walk, could have derailed them spiritually and strategically. The tumultuous exits of Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown two years ago cost the Steelers two of the NFL’s best playmakers and injected unfamiliar drama. Ben Roethlisberger’s elbow surgery last year, when he was 37, could have convinced them to start over at quarterback.
When the Steelers reach a crossroads, though, they somehow keep marching straight ahead. The organization is defined by stability, having employed three head coaches, all of them Super Bowl champions, in the past 52 seasons. As staffs have changed, their core tenets have remained consistent in a manner unique across professional sports. They blitz. They find remarkable wide receivers. They win.
The Steelers have emerged this season not as a franchise trying to rediscover itself but as a burgeoning and modern juggernaut. Entering Sunday’s showdown with their blood rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, they are the NFL’s last unbeaten at 6-0, firmly established as one of its most balanced teams and a Super Bowl contender.