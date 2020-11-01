The Miami Dolphins will begin to learn what they have in Tua Tagovailoa, the quarterback they took with the fifth overall pick in the NFL draft.

He’ll start Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, facing a tough assignment against Aaron Donald and one of the NFL’s top defenses. Tagovailoa arrived for the game wearing an 'ie lava-lava, a traditional skirt-like cloth that is a nod to his Samoan roots.

The decision bitterly disappointed Ryan Fitzpatrick, but it was time to find out what the Dolphins had in Tagovailoa, who won a memorable national championship game in 2017 and was 22-2 at Alabama. He made back-to-back appearances in the national championship game, but underwent hip surgery last fall and is starting his first game in 351 days. Because the Dolphins hold the Houston Texans’ first- and second-round picks in the 2021 NFL draft, they need to know just how good the left-handed quarterback can be in the NFL, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.