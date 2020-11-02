“I am really, really bothered, by that third-quarter incident,” Nagy said (via NFL Network). “It bothers me.”

The incident occurred after a third-quarter play, when Wims ran up to the Saints’ C.J. Gardner-Johnson, tapped the safety on the chest with his left hand and then threw a right cross at Gardner-Johnson’s head. The latter did not fight back, but Wims proceeded to hit Gardner-Johnson with an openhanded right and grabbed at the New Orleans player’s face mask to push back his head.

At that point, Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins came to his teammate’s defense by jumping on Wims’s back before other players moved in to break up the melee. After officials conferred, the Bears were given a 15-yard penalty and Wims was ejected.

On the following play of what was a 13-13 contest, Bears quarterback Nick Foles threw an interception, which led to a Saints field goal. Eventually, another New Orleans field goal provided the final margin in a 26-23 win that dropped Chicago to 5-3.

Shortly after the game, Nagy said he “totally missed” the incident involving Wims, but got a description of what happened and found it “completely unacceptable.”

“We’ve talked to [Wims] and told him that that’s not how things go here,” Nagy added (via NBC Chicago). “One of Javon’s strengths is his character — who he is as a person. He’s since apologized, but that’s not … you don’t have that. There’s no part of that in this game. Again, I still haven’t seen it, but from what I’ve heard, it’s not good.

“That’s not how we roll here. We’ll be talking to him.”

The NFL also will want to speak with Wims, who likely will be fined and could be suspended. Depending on how upset Nagy really is by the episode, Wims’s job with the Bears might even be in jeopardy.

A seventh-round pick out of Georgia in 2018, Wims came into the game with 26 receptions for 244 yards and two touchdowns over his NFL career, including just four for 26 yards and a score this season. He added one catch for nine yards Sunday before getting tossed.

Veteran Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks said after the game that while “football is pretty emotional,” players have to be able to “put whatever emotion you’ve got going on and put it in a pocket."

“Because your team needs more,” he added. “If you want to be elite, you have to be able to control some of those moments.”

The telecast on Fox showed a previous moment from the game in which Gardner-Johnson put his finger in the face of Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller, as well as another moment when the Saints safety appeared to be antagonizing Wims. During a Bears-Saints game last year, Gardner-Johnson and another New Orleans player mocked the height of 5-6 Chicago running back Tarik Cohen.

Per reports, Gardner-Johnson was also the player who was punched during a Saints practice by New Orleans wide receiver Michael Thomas, resulting in the latter getting a one-game suspension from his team.

Gardner-Johnson, who played at Florida before the Saints drafted him in the fourth round last year, and Wims were also on opposite sides of one of college football’s most heated rivalries during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. As it happens, the Gators and Bulldogs are set to square off later this week, leading to jokes online about that showdown getting started early.

Other NFL players also weighed in on the episode, with Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox adding laughter emoji to a tweet that said of Wims, “Homie must not care about his paycheck.” Former Colts safety Darius Butler replied by tweeting, “Yea he know he playin for free this week. He might be outta there all together.”

Former NFL wide receiver Torrey Holt said on Twitter that he had “never seen anything like this” and assumed it had to be “personal” for Wims.

Saints Coach Sean Payton praised his players for being “smart” and not reacting to the incident in a way that could have harmed their chances at a win.

“That just takes discipline and we’ve got to continue to work on that,” said Payton, “and fortunately it didn’t impact any of our players.”

“When you have someone throwing punches, when you have the things that are going on with us right now in the offense … it takes away everything you work hard to get to, and fight for,” Nagy told reporters (via the Athletic). “What bothers me is we’ve got a lot of good guys that are doing things the right way, and then it takes it away.