NFL Week 8: What you need to read
The latest: Baltimore Ravens player says he has coronavirus as three NFL teams deal with positive tests | What to know from Week 8 | Washington hasn’t received trade interest in Ryan Kerrigan, Dwayne Haskins | Bears’ Javon Wims has one catch — and two punches to the head — against the Saints | The NFL’s surest bet this season? Anyone playing the Cowboys. | Eagles are the NFC East’s last, best hope for mediocrity | Lamar Jackson and the Ravens can’t get past undefeated Steelers | Raiders’ Trent Brown hospitalized after a pregame IV problem | Falcons hold off Panthers to start Week 8
Power rankings: Week 8 | 7 | 6 | 5 | 4 | 3 | 2 | 1 • Week 8 best bets
Columns: Tom Brady, with discipline and meticulous planning, put aside the indignity of athletic aging | If the Supreme Court tosses Obamacare, football players will feel the loss | The gap between the NFL’s haves and have-nots is growing. These teams will benefit most.
• After their foundation appeared shaken, the Steelers emerged as one of the NFL’s best
• Tom Brady got his way on Antonio Brown. Now it’s on Brady to make it work for the Bucs.
• Without crowd noise, NFL defenses are at the mercy of the hard count
• NFL coaches have to wear masks. Players (mostly) don’t. Here’s why. | Which NFL stadiums will allow fans
How to watch football smarter: Route concepts | Pass routes | Pass-blocking schemes | GapsShow More