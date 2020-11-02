Eli Manning is in retirement. The Giants are a one-win team, far from Super Bowl material. Tom Brady has changed teams. Yet the subplot of Brady’s two Super Bowl losses to Manning-led Giants teams never is lost entirely when the all-time-great quarterback faces his nemesis of an NFL franchise.

That happens again when the Buccaneers play the Giants on “Monday Night Football” in East Rutherford, N.J.

Manning engineered Giants’ upset of Brady’s New England Patriots in Super Bowls to conclude the 2007 and 2011 seasons. In the first of those games, the Patriots were denied what would have been the first 19-0 season in NFL history.

These Giants are not those Giants. Far from it. Manning retired after last season and second-year pro Daniel Jones is in his first full season as an NFL starter. He has struggled to five touchdown passes, seven interceptions and an unsightly passer rating of 73.7. The Giants are playing without injured tailback Saquon Barkley and have a record of 1-6 under their first-year head coach, former Patriots assistant coach Joe Judge. They’re headed to missing the playoffs for the eighth time in nine seasons since the second Super Bowl title with Manning.

The Giants had coronavirus-related issues last week when guard Will Hernandez reportedly tested positive and only four of the 11 offensive linemen on the roster were in the team’s facility Thursday. But the six offensive linemen sent home Thursday through contact tracing were able to return Friday and this game remained on schedule.

Brady and the Buccaneers are playing their final game before just-signed wide receiver Antonio Brown is eligible to play for them. Brown’s eight-game suspension by the NFL expires after this game. The Bucs have two straight wins and a record of 5-2 as Brady, after leaving the Patriots via free agency in March, tries to get them to a Super Bowl in February that will be played on their home field.