Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on Daniel Jones and the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Follow along for live updates during the game.

What you need to know
  • How to watch: Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN; stream at espn.com.
  • What to watch for: Brady is coming off a 369-yard, four-touchdown passing performance eight days ago in a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. He has seven touchdown passes and no interceptions in his last three games, and he also has plenty of help, with a talented supporting cast around him on offense and the NFL’s top-ranked defense. The Giants, meanwhile, are 1-6 and playing without injured tailback Saquon Barkley. Jones is struggling, with five touchdown passes, seven interceptions and an unsightly passer rating of 73.7.
November 2, 2020 at 7:45 PM EST
Link copied
link

Tom Brady has proved that older athletes can succeed

By Sally Jenkins

You get the feeling that second only to Tom Brady’s hatred of losing is his hatred of dishevelment, indignity. He’s the neatest man on the field, so poised and carefully arranged as he prepares to throw the football that he appears more concerned with ruining the shoulder line than the charging riot going on around him. It’s a sort of Bondian quality, this stylish, dangerous neatness of his, like the ability to hold a champagne glass as a bomb goes off.

Brady loves nothing better than a “clean” pocket, which you can see from those elegant, bowing 18 touchdown passes in just seven games and his overall unmussedness, the lack of grass stains on his back. Just look at the ruler straightness of his eye black. That takes a certain amount of care. Who drew those things? Karl Lagerfeld?

As Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter Monday night’s game at the New York Giants, they have gone eight straight quarters without allowing a sack, and as far as anyone can tell from film, an opponent has touched him just once in that time. This is not merely clean play; it’s immaculately lint-free. What you get, when you give a 43-year-old with his know-how some unbothered extra time and space and combine it with his seething defiance of prognosticators who said he was past it, is a 5-2 contender on a shiny new team in a sunny new city. As opposed to what his opponents had hoped: a creased, crumpled, limping figure of pity on his way to retiring.

November 2, 2020 at 7:31 PM EST
Link copied
link

What to watch for during Monday night’s Buccaneers-Giants matchup

By Mark Maske

Eli Manning is in retirement. The Giants are a one-win team, far from Super Bowl material. Tom Brady has changed teams. Yet the subplot of Brady’s two Super Bowl losses to Manning-led Giants teams never is lost entirely when the all-time-great quarterback faces his nemesis of an NFL franchise.

That happens again when the Buccaneers play the Giants on “Monday Night Football” in East Rutherford, N.J.

Manning engineered Giants’ upset of Brady’s New England Patriots in Super Bowls to conclude the 2007 and 2011 seasons. In the first of those games, the Patriots were denied what would have been the first 19-0 season in NFL history.

These Giants are not those Giants. Far from it. Manning retired after last season and second-year pro Daniel Jones is in his first full season as an NFL starter. He has struggled to five touchdown passes, seven interceptions and an unsightly passer rating of 73.7. The Giants are playing without injured tailback Saquon Barkley and have a record of 1-6 under their first-year head coach, former Patriots assistant coach Joe Judge. They’re headed to missing the playoffs for the eighth time in nine seasons since the second Super Bowl title with Manning.

The Giants had coronavirus-related issues last week when guard Will Hernandez reportedly tested positive and only four of the 11 offensive linemen on the roster were in the team’s facility Thursday. But the six offensive linemen sent home Thursday through contact tracing were able to return Friday and this game remained on schedule.

Brady and the Buccaneers are playing their final game before just-signed wide receiver Antonio Brown is eligible to play for them. Brown’s eight-game suspension by the NFL expires after this game. The Bucs have two straight wins and a record of 5-2 as Brady, after leaving the Patriots via free agency in March, tries to get them to a Super Bowl in February that will be played on their home field.

Brady is coming off a 369-yard, four-touchdown passing performance eight days ago in a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. He has seven touchdown passes and no interceptions in his last three games. He also has plenty of help, with a talented supporting cast around him on offense and the NFL’s top-ranked defense.