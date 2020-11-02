But there’s one thing the Cowboys are doing well: failing to cover the point spread. Dallas is 0-8 this season against the Vegas line, becoming the first team since the 2003 Raiders to start the season with eight straight point-spread losses (the 1991 Bengals also accomplished the feat in recent memory). The Cowboys have failed to cover as big-ish favorites (they were giving 7.5 points in their three-point win over the Giants) and big underdogs (they were getting 10.5 against the Eagles on Sunday night). They have fallen short as small favorites (giving one point vs. the Washington Football Team and the Cardinals in October, losing both games outright by a combined 50 points) and small underdogs (a three-point loss to the Rams while getting one point in the season opener).

The point spread has yet to be set for Dallas’s home game Sunday against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers. Should the Cowboys fail to cover, they would become the first team in modern NFL history to start the season with nine straight point-spread losses. The 2003 Raiders, who would finish with a 4-12 overall record, beat the Vikings outright as 4.5-point underdogs in their ninth game. The 1991 Bengals, a 3-13 team at the end of the season, beat the Browns outright as 2.5-point underdogs in their ninth game.

These Cowboys have failed to cover this season by an average of 10.3 points per game, putting them squarely in the middle of their non-covering predecessors. The 2003 Raiders came up short by an average of just 5.2 points per game over their first eight, and the 1991 Bengals failed to cover by an average of 12.6 points per game.

However, those two teams would finish their seasons a combined 7-8-1 against the spread. Positive regression might be on the way, Cowboys fans!

For what it’s worth, the 1976 Bucs are the team with the worst point-spread winning percentage in modern NFL history, going 2-10-2 against the number (.167 winning percentage) on their way to becoming the first team to go winless straight-up over the course of an entire season. The 1980 Steelers, 1981 Patriots, 2007 Ravens, 2011 Rams, 2012 Eagles, 2014 Titans all went 3-13 against the spread, sharing the worst against-the-spread winning percentage (.188) over a 16-game regular season.