Kittle also limped off the field in the fourth quarter Sunday after making a catch. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said Kittle — a Pro Bowl selection the past two years and a first-team all-pro last season, when the 49ers reached the Super Bowl — has a small fracture in his foot and could miss the rest of the season.

The injuries to Garoppolo and Kittle are merely the latest for a 49ers team that has been hammered by injuries, particularly at the skill positions on offense and along the defensive line.

San Francisco suffered yet another injury at running back Sunday when Tevin Coleman, who had been activated from injured reserve the day before, again hurt his knee in the first quarter against the Seahawks. The 49ers will move forward with Jerick McKinnon and rookie JaMycal Hasty at running back.

49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan said the injuries were not to blame for Sunday’s loss.

“You have to play well to have a good game, and I don’t think we played very well today,” he said after the game. “It started with me. I made a few too many mistakes. We got it going there a little bit in the fourth quarter, but I don’t think we played well as a group.”

San Francisco does not have a full week of recovery, either: It hosts the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.