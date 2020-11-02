It’s the time of year when frustration starts to bubble over. Chicago Bears tight end Javon Wims sucker-punched New Orleans Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson — the same defender Gardner-Johnson’s teammate Michael Thomas punched earlier this season. New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton called his own play “unacceptable.” Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown sent (and then deleted) a not-so-cryptic tweet about wanting the ball more. Los Angeles Chargers Coach Anthony Lynn speculated about his own job security.

But it’s also the time of year when the stakes add an extra level. The Steelers and Ravens played a mud-pocked rivalry game as Pittsburgh stayed unbeaten and claimed AFC North supremacy. Fun?

“You better believe it,” Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin said. “It is an honor. It is a humbling experience. But man, this is what we signed up for. This is why we do what we do at this level. To be a coach, a player, a trainer, or anybody, you want to be in these stadiums. You want to have [Jim] Nantz and [Tony] Romo calling your game. You know you are in the right building.”

We don’t know everything yet — through eight weeks last year, remember, the Patriots were undefeated. But we’re starting to see who belongs in the right building, and here is what to know.

Brian Flores owns the Los Angeles Rams. While Tua Tagovailoa’s debut commanded headlines in Miami, the Dolphins won because Jared Goff and Sean McVay had no answers for one of the defensive minds who dealt them a Super Bowl throttling two years ago.

When the Patriots held Los Angeles to three points in Super Bowl LIII, Flores was Bill Belichick’s defensive coordinator. In a game with lower stakes Sunday, the Dolphins scored on a fumble recovery and set up a one-yard touchdown drive with an interception return. At one point late in the second quarter, Goff had a 10.6 passer rating.

The Dolphins won, 28-17, but it wasn’t really that close. Tagovailoa completed 12 of 22 passes for 93 yards and a touchdown. The Dolphins didn’t need any more than that to improve to 4-3, a sign of how far Flores and General Manager Chris Grier have brought the Dolphins, who lead the NFL in points allowed. Only one of the Dolphins’ next five games is against a team with a winning record. There’s a strong chance the Dolphins will be in the playoff hunt well into December.

The Green Bay Packers’ major flaw may be too deep for them to be taken seriously as a contender. In January, the Packers’ season ended in the NFC championship game as the San Francisco 49ers thrashed them with their running game, losing a game in which their opponent attempted just eight passes. Run defense is far from the component most necessary for success in the current NFL, but a good team can’t be as bad as the Packers.

The Packers suffered a 28-22 upset loss to the Minnesota Vikings because they had no chance to stop Dalvin Cook. He ran 30 times for 163 yards and three touchdowns. (He also scored on a 50-yard screen pass.) Against good teams, the Packers collapse — Tampa Bay’s Ronald Jones II ran for 113 yards in the Packers’ loss two weeks ago.

The Packers knew what was coming, Coach Matt LaFleur said, and they still could not stop it. “The formula has been written,” LaFleur said. “We’ve got to step up and get it fixed. If not, we’re going to keep getting these results.” They better do it soon. Next week, they play the 49ers.

Somebody has to win the NFC East. And it won’t necessarily be the Philadelphia Eagles, even if it should be. The Eagles have the best roster in the division and the best recent track record, by leaps and bounds. And as their legion of injured players starts to get healthy, they should start to look like a real, live NFL team, which would put them a level above the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Washington.

The Eagles are in first place at 3-4-1 after they forced America to witness their 23-9 victory Sunday night. It was not an inspiring performance. Until the Eagles returned a fumble for a touchdown on a questionable call with 5:18 to play, the Cowboys had the ball down less than a touchdown behind third-string rookie Ben DiNucci.

The Eagles’ defense, led by ageless defensive linemen Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox, is legitimate. But Carson Wentz, who threw another two interceptions, lost two fumbles and never got going against one of the worst defenses in the league, seemingly makes a baffling decision each week that dooms his team. The schedule is unkind, too. The Eagles have a bye next, followed by the Giants and then a gantlet of the Cleveland Browns, Seattle Seahawks, Packers, Saints and Arizona Cardinals in consecutive games. The Eagles should win the NFC East. But that doesn’t mean they will.

The Las Vegas Raiders are hanging around. The most unsightly game of the day sneakily provided what may end up being a crucial result. It would not be a surprise if the final playoff spot in the AFC comes down to the Browns and Raiders. The Raiders now hold the edge in a tiebreaker after beating the Browns, 16-6, in a windstorm at Cleveland.

With the gusts making passing almost impossible — and turning kicking into a funhouse exercise — the Raiders turned to Josh Jacobs, who ran 31 times for 128 yards. The Raiders improved to 4-3, and four of their next five games come against the Chargers, Denver Broncos, Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets.

The Ravens’ offense is starting to crack. The Ravens lost both guard Tyre Phillips and left tackle Ronnie Stanley to ankle injuries, and both were ruled out of their 28-24 loss to the Steelers by halftime. Stanley, who this week signed a five-year, $99 million extension, left on a cart with an air cast around his left ankle and will miss the rest of the season, Coach John Harbaugh said.

The Ravens were already struggling on the offensive line trying to replace retired Marshal Yanda, a Hall of Fame-caliber staple at guard. The Ravens have depth on the line thanks in part to the offseason signing of mammoth tackle D.J. Fluker. But they’re now relying on an exceedingly young group to protect Lamar Jackson and fuel their power-running attack.

The Ravens’ passing game requires work, too, and may have to deal with Marquise Brown’s unhappiness. Brown, a 2019 first-round pick, was supposed to become a No. 1 wideout this year. On Sunday, he caught one pass — a three-yard touchdown — on two targets. About an hour after the game, he tweeted (and then deleted), “What’s the point of having souljas when you never use them (Never!!)” A Ravens spokesman said the team was aware of the deleted tweet but had no further comment.

The Patriots are learning what life in the NFL is like for everyone else. For the better part of two decades, New England did not have to think about things like selling at the trade deadline, staring into two months of results that will matter more for draft position than anything else, and heart-wrenching losses. Sunday, Newton fumbled as the Patriots were driving and in position for a tying field goal. The Buffalo Bills beat them, 24-21, and took control of the AFC East. Now, that’s where the Patriots are at.

In an interview with Charlie Weis, his former offensive coordinator and now a host on Sirius XM, Bill Belichick said the Patriots are using this year to “adjust” their salary cap. “We were pretty heavily invested in our team the past few years,” Belichick said. “From a salary cap standpoint, we didn’t have much flexibility at all.”

Belichick is one of the best at understanding how to manage the salary cap, so surely he has a point. But the salary cap has been around forever. The Patriots are not suddenly dealing with the salary cap. They’re suddenly dealing with not having Tom Brady at quarterback. They may not be a Super Bowl contender if Brady had stayed, but the Patriots probably wouldn’t be looking at trading star cornerback Stephon Gilmore, either.

Justin Herbert is incredible, but he can’t stop the Chargers from being the Chargers. Herbert again played like he has a long future as a franchise quarterback, throwing for 278 yards and running for 21 with a handful of spectacular plays. He has shown he can make every throw necessary and several that make him a rare talent. In a season that wasn’t going to see the Chargers contend, that’s what matters.

But, man, the Chargers are making it a painful season. They lost a game after leading by 17 or more for the third time this season, falling to the Broncos, 31-30, after Drew Lock completed a 20-point fourth-quarter comeback by throwing a touchdown to rookie K.J. Hamler on the final snap of the game. In his postgame news conference, Lynn accepted blame for the loss and acknowledged his job may be in jeopardy.