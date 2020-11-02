The Arizona Cardinals confirmed Monday that two of their players had positive test results over the weekend, with the team on its bye week. The Cardinals said they would practice Monday as scheduled.

The new coronavirus issues leaguewide came with the NFL about to complete its Week 8 games, putting the league nearly halfway through its 17-week regular season. The NFL has had three straight weeks with little or no disruption to its schedule, that after two weeks had included widespread rescheduling of games. League officials have said they would consider adding a Week 18 to the regular season if all games cannot be played in the current 17-week framework.

The NFL acknowledged late last week that players, coaches and team staffers will find it increasingly difficult to avoid exposure to the virus, with case counts rising in many states. The NFL conducts daily testing of players, coaches and selected team staff members and they are subject to strict protocols while within team facilitates during the week and while traveling to and participating in games.

Both Humphrey and Dillon played in their teams’ games Sunday. The Ravens played the Pittsburgh Steelers in Baltimore. The Packers faced the Minnesota Vikings in Green Bay. The NFL said recently that it had seen no evidence of on-field transmission of the virus but last week it adjusted its game-day protocols, encouraging all players to wear masks while on the sideline and saying it would consider expanding the sidelines to promote distancing measures.

Players are tested on game days but those results are not available until late that night or the following day. Their availability for a game is determined by the testing conducted on the day before the game.

Humphrey, a Pro Bowl selection last season, wrote Monday on Twitter: “I got the Rona hopefully I’ll be back healthy soon.”

The Ravens said in a written statement they were informed early Monday morning of a positive test result by a player. The team did not identify Humphrey as the player involved but said the player began to quarantine while contact tracing was being conducted. Under the NFL’s protocols, any player, coach or staffer identified as a high-risk close contact faces a mandatory five-day isolation.

“The health and safety of our players, staff and community continue to be our highest priority,” the Ravens said in their statement. “We will continue to work closely with the NFL and our team doctors and will follow their guidance.”

The Ravens are scheduled to play this coming Sunday at Indianapolis.

The Steelers said they were following the NFL’s intensive protocols and were taking “precautionary measures” at their training facility. They said they had no new positive results Monday from Sunday’s testing.

The Packers confirmed the positive test result by one of their players and their decision to conduct meetings virtually Monday. The team said in a written statement the player was in quarantine and contact tracing was being conducted. The NFL Network reported that Dillon was the player to have tested positive.

The Packers are scheduled to play Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif. Green Bay has been identified by the NFL Players Association as the NFL market with the highest concentration of coronavirus cases.

Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Monday that the team would practice later in the day after contact tracing showed limited exposure for others to the two players who tested positive over the weekend. The Cardinals return from their bye to face the Miami Dolphins this Sunday in Arizona.

“I talked about it since July or training camp, it wasn’t a matter of if, it was a matter of when this would occur,” Kingsbury said, according to the Cardinals’ website. “The teams that handle it the best, those teams are going to be at the top of this deal.”

