“He’s been exactly what we hoped he would be, he really has,” Rivera said in a video conference with reporters on Monday. “He’s contributed, he’s made impact plays for us, he’s impacting our defense, he’s impacting our young players on our football team, he’s setting the example and he’s the right kind of guy that we have here, because he’s been here for 10-plus seasons.”

Kerrigan, a nine-year starter who has played all but four games since he was drafted in 2011, was relegated to a reserve role on the defensive line this season behind young starters Chase Young and Montez Sweat. Though Kerrigan became the franchise’s all-time sack leader earlier in the year and already has four on the season, he’s played only 159 snaps.

As a veteran on an expiring deal, Kerrigan’s name has come up frequently as a potential candidate to be moved. But Rivera has repeatedly stressed his value to Washington and to its young roster as the team pushes for a playoff spot this season.

“I’ve seen him talk with them, talk about certain things in terms of playing the game, preparing for the game, how to take care of their bodies,” Rivera said. “It’s interesting because I can remember when I first got in the league, it was very protected, very guarded. Guys were truly on the bubble. They really understood what it meant to be on the bubble, and I had veteran guys that didn’t saddle up to a young player to help out, or actually told a young player something wrong or incorrect so the young player would make a mistake. I don’t see that from guys like Ryan.

“Ryan is the epitome of a true vet, a true pro.”

A person with knowledge of the situation said that, as of Sunday, no teams had been in contact with Washington about trading for Kerrigan or second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who has been considered a possible trade candidate since his demotion from starter to third-string following the team’s fifth game of the season.

Though Rivera has kept his plans quiet ahead of the deadline, his regard for Kerrigan and a couple of past moves that were made by the Carolina Panthers when he was the team’s head coach shed light on his trade philosophy.

In 2011, Rivera’s first season coaching the Panthers. The team acquired tight end Greg Olsen from the Chicago Bears for a third-round pick, and promptly signed him to a four-year contract extension. Olsen remained a Panther for nine seasons and is now regarded by Rivera as the epitome of a complete tight end.

“That’s what you’re looking for,” Rivera said. “You’re looking for a guy who, in my opinion, has a couple years left on his contract so he’s tied into you for at least two seasons. He’s going to fill the need and if he fills the need, you can go ahead and redo his contract and extend him for four or five years and have him again for an extended period of time.”

Then, in 2015, Carolina cut another deal with the Bears to acquire defensive end Jared Allen for a conditional late-round pick, viewing him not as a long-term contributor but a short-term fix that could boost the Panthers’ pass rush during its run to Super Bowl 50.

“Those are two examples of two types of trades that filled needs for us specifically,” Rivera said.

Washington’s circumstances differ, along with the league’s this year, because of the protocols in place for the novel coronavirus pandemic and the potential for a lower-than-expected salary cap in 2021. But in determining the value of a deal, Rivera still asks the same questions.

“Does he fulfill that need, and if he does, will he fulfill that need for two or three years? If that’s what you’re getting right off the bat, then you’re going to feel very fortunate that’s the circumstances going forward,” he said. “ … There are a number of guys out there you can trade for, but they’re all on their last year of their contract and you’re sitting there going: ‘Oh, wow. If he comes out and plays really well, it’s going to be really, really expensive.’ If it is really expensive, you may not be able to keep that player, so you just invested three months and now that player’s gone. So those are the things that you worry about as well.”

Before meeting with reporters on Monday, Rivera spoke to his players in their first team meeting after the bye week. He told them he didn’t care if they finished the regular season 8-8, or worse, so long as they won the division to earn an invite to the “dance.”

Rivera did it once before, with the Panthers in 2014.

“I mentioned before that I made it to the playoffs at 7-8-1 and people said, ‘you didn’t deserve to be there,’ and we turned around and won our first playoff game and [went] on the road and scared the heck out of a good team,” Rivera said. “It doesn’t matter. However you can get in, get in.”

Now, six years later, Rivera is hopeful Washington (2-5) can do the same in the NFC East. And it’s quite possible Kerrigan will be along for the ride.