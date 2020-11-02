“Honestly, I’m human, I got a little scared for Trent,” Carr said after the Raiders’ victory. “I was like, ‘Man, I hope he’s okay.’ We had no clue what was happening. All of a sudden, we come in and they’re wheeling him out and I’m like, ‘Bro, what is going on?’ It was crazy and so as a team we prayed for him. … But then you have to compartmentalize what just happened with we have to go win a football game in the worst weather I’ve ever played in my life.”

Brown was expected to remain in the hospital overnight and the NFL Players Association, according to multiple reports, is investigating the incident. Coach Jon Gruden offered no new information after the game and it was not known why Brown was receiving an IV, although those are not unusual for football players.

“We are just going to say that he got ill here in the locker room,” he said. “He is being evaluated right now, and we will update you as soon as we know something. I am told that everything is okay.”

Brown’s positive coronavirus test came nearly two weeks ago and, after missing the game against the Buccaneers, he was cleared to practice again Friday.

Air embolisms are treated as an emergency, according to Medical News Today, and a venous embolism is not as serious as an arterial embolism. Any embolism requires attention, however, and can damage organs and other systems. Medical News Today adds that “some medical procedures can cause small amounts of air to enter the venous system; via an intravenous drip, for instance. In general, these are stopped at the lungs and do little or no harm. In rare cases, they can reach the heart and disrupt its workings.”

