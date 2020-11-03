If we look at how the scoring progressed over the course of four quarters in each of these contests, also known as game script, and how other teams performed in similar circumstances, the chances the Chargers would lose all four games in this fashion is just three percent. It’s four times as likely (12 percent) a team would go 4-0.

2020 Los Angeles Chargers 2020 Los Angeles Chargers Game script Implied win probability Peak win probability Result Week 2 vs. Kansas City Chiefs Week 2 vs. Kansas City Chiefs +4.6 60 percent 83 percent in the 4Q Lost 23-20 Week 4 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 4 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2.6 56 percent 92 percent in the 2Q Lost 38-31 Week 5 at New Orleans Saints Week 5 at New Orleans Saints +4.0 59 percent 93 percent in the 4Q Lost 30-27 in OT Week 8 at Denver Broncos Week 8 at Denver Broncos +4.2 59 percent 99 percent in the 3Q Lost 31-30

“This is what we have, this is our staff, these are out players,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said after Sunday’s game. “So right now, what we got to do as a group is figure this out — why we’re blowing these leads that we’re getting, and why we’re not finishing games, like we need to, in the fourth quarter.”

There’s no one big thing that keeps the Chargers from closing the deal. Instead it’s a bunch of little things that add up over the course of a game.

For example, the Chargers were flagged six times in the loss to the Chiefs including a defensive holding call that negated an interception in the fourth quarter. Had the interception and subsequent 21-yard return not been overturned it would have given the Chargers a 96 percent win probability at the start of their next drive. Instead, Patrick Mahomes threw a 54-yard touchdown pass five plays later and the Chiefs tied the game with the two-point conversion. Los Angeles would eventually lose in overtime.

Kicking has also proven costly in these close games. Michael Badgley missed a 47-yard field goal in the game against Tampa Bay that lowered the Chargers win probability from 62 to 50 percent. He missed an extra point on the first touchdown of the game against the Saints and then had a chance to seal the victory with a 50-yard field goal but hit the crossbar. The offensive line hasn’t protected the quarterback well, either. The unit is ranked as the sixth-worst by Pro Football Focus and has allowed a sack, hit or hurry on more than a third of the Chargers’ passing plays.

Lynn’s decision-making is also partly responsible for the Chargers historic futility.

In Week 4 Lynn decided against kneeling to run down the clock in the final 47 seconds of the first half against Tampa Bay despite the Buccaneers having only one timeout and facing a 17-point deficit. Instead, Ndamukong Suh forced a Joshua Kelley fumble which was recovered by Tampa, who then ran three plays in 10 seconds for a touchdown to end the half. That reduced the Chargers win probability from 92 to 74 percent. Against the Saints in Week 5 Lynn also played it conservative on first downs in the second half and overtime. The Chargers rushed the ball nine times (out of 14 plays) and averaged just 1.3 yards per carry, scoring three fewer points than expected on those plays after taking into the down, distance and field position of each rushing attempt. Remember, they lost by three points in overtime.

And finally, the second-half defense has been troublesome. Teams are scoring almost six points per game more than expected in the second half and overtime against the Chargers after accounting for the down, distance and field position of each play against them. Only the Atlanta Falcons (who have lead issues of their own), Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks are worse. The Chargers defense saves a league-high six points per game during the first half, making the second half collapses all the more notable.

If you can look beyond the final results, there are some reasons to take the glass-half-full view and emphasize the positives. After all, despite the collapses, the Chargers did build these leads in the first place.

Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert is the 10th most valuable passer of 2020 per ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating, indicating his performance should be good enough to guide a team to a 12-4 record over a 16-game season. The Chargers’ receiving corps is also above-average. Wide receiver Keenan Allen is the third-best player at his position this year and Austin Ekeler, before his injury, was the sixth-best pass-catching running back per the game charters at Pro Football Focus.

The team’s defensive line is also making life uncomfortable for opposing quarterbacks. Only the Baltimore Ravens (96) have more quarterback pressures (sacks, hits and hurries) from their edge rushers than Los Angeles (75) does this season. Defensive end Joey Bosa has almost half of those (34 total pressures) this year and should continue to dominate pending his injury scare (concussion) in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game. Defensive tackle Linval Joseph, defensive end Uchenna Nwosu, linebackers Kenneth Murray and Kyzir White plus defensive backs Desmond King II and Rayshawn Jenkins all have at least 10 stops at or behind the line of scrimmage this season.

Teams that are 2-5 to start the year finish, on average, with a 6-10 record. If we take into account the Chargers actual win rate and the win rate we would expect based on their points scored and allowed, it is possible Los Angeles finishes the season at or above .500 (18 percent chance), which should be good enough to contend for a playoff spot. All they have to do is break their potentially season-crippling trend of blowing big leads.