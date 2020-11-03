United has received assurances from the medical staff that Arriola is ready for game demands, one person said. The team could have brought him to Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday for the 4-3 loss to the New England Revolution, that person said, but thought better of it after considering the rainy forecast and Gillette Stadium’s artificial turf.

A spokesman said the team did not want to comment. Interim coach Chad Ashton will not brief reporters again until Friday at the earliest.

Arriola, a U.S. national team attacker, joined United late in the 2017 season and has made 68 regular season appearances (64 starts). Filling a variety of roles, he has recorded 14 goals and 12 assists while providing speed, tenacity and leadership.

He was injured Feb. 15 against Orlando City in Tampa and underwent surgery nine days later, a devastating setback for Arriola and for United, which is a noticeably better team when he is on the field. Arriola and Peruvian attacker Edison Flores are United’s designated players, a classification for the league’s highest earners.

Throughout the rehab process, Arriola and the team had hoped he would return before the season ended but did not set a specific timetable. Had the original MLS schedule remained in place — teams were supposed to finish the regular season Oct. 4 — Arriola would not have been able to play this year. However, the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic prompted the league to extend the regular season by five weeks.

Arriola will join a game-day roster bolstered by the return of center back Frédéric Brillant, who served a yellow-card suspension at New England, and attacker Julian Gressel, who missed the trip because his wife gave birth Sunday. Left back Joseph Mora seems likely to return from a facial injury, suffered Wednesday against Columbus.

With a victory, United (5-11-6, 21 points) would pass Montreal (7-13-2, 23) in a five-team scramble for the last two playoff berths. However, Chicago and Atlanta are currently one point ahead of D.C., and Miami is even (and holds a tiebreaking advantage).

All 26 teams are scheduled to play Sunday, with Eastern Conference matches starting at 3:30 p.m. and Western Conference matches at 6:30.

Coaching search update

United on Monday interviewed Columbus assistant Ezra Hendrickson for its head coaching vacancy, three people familiar with the talks said.

The team is narrowing a preliminary list of roughly 20 candidates to about six finalists. Hendrickson, who has been coaching in MLS circles for 11 years, is expected to be among the finalists. Ashton, who has worked for United since 2007, is also likely to make the short list. A final decision is not expected until next month.