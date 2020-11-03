His physician, Leopoldo Luque, described the operation as “routine surgery."

“We are going to operate today. He is lucid, he understands, he agrees with the intervention,” Luque said Tuesday.

Luque added that the hematoma was likely caused by a fall or a blow to the head, but that Maradona did not recall a specific incident.

“We did an MRI one month ago and everything was normal,” the physician said. “We repeated the study, and we saw the subdural hematoma.”

Widely regarded as one of the greatest soccer players ever if not of all time, Maradona led his native Argentina to a World Cup triumph in 1986. He scored two of the most famous goals in history in rapid succession in that tournament against England in a quarterfinal match. The first, dubbed the “Hand of God” goal, caused a huge controversy because it appeared that a leaping Maradona used his fist to direct the ball past England goalkeeper Peter Shilton. The second, which was voted “Goal of the century” in a FIFA-sponsored poll in 2002, came a few minutes later and saw Maradona start his run on the other side of the field before weaving through much of England’s defense before and the ball into the net.

Maradona represented Argentina in four World Cups altogether, helping his country to a runner-up finish in 1990. At the club level, he had his most success with Barcelona and Napoli, but his tenure with Napoli ended when he was given a lengthy suspension after testing positive for cocaine.

Reports of illegal drug and alcohol abuse dogged Maradona, who was known to have a hearty appetite for the party scene during his playing days and afterward. He finished his club career back in Argentina, where he began managing teams; he currently serves as the manager for Gimnasia y Esgrima, a club based in the Argentinean city of La Plata, approximately 25 miles southeast from the outskirts of Buenos Aires.

During a Gimnasia match on his birthday Friday, Maradona left early, which was attributed to the fact that he was considered a close-contact risk for coronavirus transmission. He had started self-isolating on the previous Tuesday.

A source at the clinic where Maradona checked in Monday told the Associated Press that the soccer great “has been very sad for a week, didn’t want to eat.”

“He did not have energy,” Luque said then, adding that Maradona did not have the coronavirus. “The birthday was a factor that complicates it in some aspect.”

On Tuesday, Luque initially told reporters that Maradona “feels much better and … spent the night well” before later disclosing the need for emergency surgery.

“What we want the most is for Diego to get out of all this. He can, he is the greatest, the greatest in the world,” a Maradona fan said while waiting with a number of other supporters outside the hospital where the surgery was to be performed.