Washington took Haskins in the first round of the 2019 draft, and before the midway point of the 2020 season — despite Coach Ron Rivera’s protests to the contrary — it has completely abandoned him. As Kyle Allen — the very definition of a placeholder — prepares to face the woeful New York Giants, it’s hard to escape the notion that either Tagovailoa or Herbert could be wearing burgundy and gold. We could be watching the future unfold rather than wondering what the future holds.

Look, Chase Young is already a very good player. Through the first eight weeks of the season, Pro Football Focus gives the second overall pick in the draft the third-best grade of any rookie in the league. He could harass NFC East quarterbacks for the next decade. If you’re Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, you need to know where No. 99 is on each snap this Sunday.

Young makes Washington’s defense better, and that’s obvious. But a quarterback alters the course of an entire franchise. It’s why Washington needed to decide about Haskins before April’s draft, not after four games this season.

Think of it this way: The Los Angeles Rams have Aaron Donald, the lineman who very well could be the best defensive player in the league. Yet the Rams’ long-term fortunes — their ability to return to the Super Bowl and eventually win one — hinge on whether Jared Goff is an above-average NFL quarterback. The Rams have a foundational piece in Donald. They have questions about their ceiling because of Goff.

Which brings us back to the buildup to the 2020 draft, Rivera’s first as not only Washington’s head coach but its de facto football czar. Haskins, to that point, had already been mishandled by Jay Gruden, a coach who didn’t want to draft him because the entire point of the 2019 season was saving his own job — which he was unable to do.

Once Gruden was fired after an 0-5 start, that season was lost. There was absolutely no reason for Bill Callahan, the interim coach, to start Case Keenum the next week, or the week after that, or the week after that. Yet that’s what Callahan did. To what end? Well, for one, he robbed Haskins of three games of development — just the raw reps, so crucial for a young quarterback. But he also robbed the next staff of three games of tape that might have allowed them to come to a conclusion about his limitations before this year’s draft.

Think about what the Miami Dolphins are doing with Tagovailoa, the left-handed quarterback they selected fifth overall out of Alabama. When Coach Brian Flores announced Tagovailoa would be the starter for last week’s game against the Rams, it didn’t matter that veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick was playing well — which he was. What mattered was that the Dolphins — who hold two first-round picks in next year’s draft — need to know what they have in Tagovailoa. If he’s the future, great — pursue other positions. If not, well, at least they’ll know.

Then there’s the Los Angeles Chargers, who took Herbert out of Oregon one pick after the Dolphins selected Tagovailoa. Herbert got the starting job in Week 2, and only because of a bizarre injury to veteran starter Tyrod Taylor. But once Coach Anthony Lynn saw his rookie in action, he moved decisively: Taylor might get healthy. Herbert would be the quarterback.

“It’s not a decision where he’s going to be looking over his shoulder,” Lynn said at the time.

That’s essentially what Washington quarterbacks do in perpetuity. This franchise’s most stable period at the position this century appeared to be 2012, when Robert Griffin III was an electric, record-setting rookie. But even that had the underpinnings of uncertainty, because the same year Washington traded up to take Griffin with the second pick, it also took Kirk Cousins in the fourth round. Cousins subsequently became the starter, yet Washington never committed to him — twice using its franchise tag designation to keep him here, then booting him into free agency.

Is some of this ancient history? Absolutely. But that doesn’t mean it’s not the most important issue facing the franchise. Plus, the trade deadline coming and going — with Haskins still here, wasting away — gives the issue renewed relevance. It brings the bile back to the base of the throat.

Giving up on Haskins is not the issue; of the 36 quarterbacks rated by Pro Football Focus this year, he ranks 36th. But the timing of the giving up matters. More history: The Arizona Cardinals selected Josh Rosen with the 10th pick in the 2018 draft. A new staff had seen enough to know Rosen wasn’t the answer, and in the middle of the 2019 draft sent him to Miami for two picks — a second-rounder and a fifth-rounder.

Imagine a world in which Washington had received something similar for Haskins. That world, in November 2020, does not exist. The trade deadline came and went Tuesday. Kyle Allen is preparing for the Giants. Chase Young might have a sack or two or three. But whatever the result, Washington is still right where it always is — looking for a quarterback.