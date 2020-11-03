When the Terrapins began overtime against Minnesota, the pressure inflated. Maryland’s drive would probably end with some type of kick — a field goal or an extra point. Petrino missed two extra-point attempts last season, but Spangler can’t remember the last time his kicker hasn’t hit one in practice. And after quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa capped his exceptional evening with a two-yard touchdown run, the specialists’ job began.

“I was more nervous for that, I feel like, than a normal 40-something-yard field goal, just because I know how much is at stake,” Petrino said. “I get butterflies for an extra point, which shouldn’t happen. But just because of the situation, it does.”

Petrino’s attempt sailed through the uprights. He jogged to the sideline as Minnesota’s offense took the field. Extra points can feel like formalities that follow touchdowns. Their success seems assured — until it isn’t. After the Golden Gophers scored in overtime, Petrino had his back turned, kicking into the net on the sideline as he prepared for a second overtime. But instead, the Maryland players surged onto the field. Minnesota kicker Brock Walker’s attempt had floated wide right, and that decided the game.

“It’s the one point up or down,” said Spangler, who also shares the punting job with a teammate. “It’s the determination of a win or loss right there.”

Tagovailoa, who accounted for five touchdowns, garnered well-earned praise that evening. His deep pool of receivers shined. Running back Jake Funk rushed for a career-high 221 yards. The Friday night game turned into an offensive showcase that propelled Coach Michael Locksley’s team to its first win of the season. But this relatively anonymous special teams trio had to perform their job, too.

Spangler punted 43 times as a freshman last season and added holding to his duties in 2020. Rosenberry, a junior, became the Terps’ starting long snapper last year and earned a scholarship a few months ago. Petrino only attempted five field goals last season and made two, but earlier in the game against Minnesota, he hit a 51-yard attempt, a career long.

Petrino’s dad, John, flew up from Georgia to watch the Minnesota game, which parents could attend despite the Big Ten prohibiting ticket sales to the general public because of the pandemic. He enjoys watching the games, but when his son steps onto the field, he said, “I get nervous every single time.” He never roots against kickers and felt sorry for the Minnesota player who was playing in the place of an unavailable starter.

Petrino’s dad watches his son on the sideline throughout the game, and he pays attention to how he walks onto the field before a kick. Petrino is part of the team’s leadership council, a group of about of a dozen players. Locksley “helped him tremendously by doing that,” Petrino’s dad said. “I think it’s raised his awareness, his maturity.”

The lack of Petrino’s field goal opportunities last year stemmed from the offensive issues. Maryland struggled to reach the red zone, and the Terps often trailed by large margins, so settling for three points was not always an attractive option. Petrino also dealt with a groin injury last season and entered this year a bit worried about the staff’s confidence in him.

Two games into the 2020 season, Petrino has already attempted three field goals. In the final moments of the first half against Minnesota, he tried a 51-yarder, which bounced off the upright. Petrino’s dad said his son “looked a little bit down in the dumps as he walked off the field.” Petrino didn’t talk to anyone in the locker room at halftime.

During the fourth quarter, Petrino had another chance. He nailed an attempt from the same distance to trim Minnesota’s lead to seven points. Rosenberry and Spangler laughed as they remembered what came next. Petrino bolted to the sideline, screaming, celebrating and leaping into the air.

“Man, he ran off that field,” Spangler said. “I was sitting there looking like a fool. I had my hand out there, waiting for the high-five."

“I felt bad after the fact,” Petrino said, noting how kickers typically celebrate with their holder and long snapper first.

But Spangler acknowledged that “it was a big kick” so straying from the norm was justified. Usually, they simply give high-fives, but the three players said they’re working on a better celebration. “Before Saturday,” Petrino said, “we’ll have a good handshake.”

The specialists are a close-knit group who spend much of practice together on a separate field. They have careers with shared experiences, despite different paths to their current roles. Rosenberry snapped in a rainy high school game delayed twice by lightning that he said essentially came down to extra points and field goals. Spangler, a kicker in high school, had a pressure-filled attempt to score the game-winner against his school’s rival. He missed but said he made one the following week against the same school in the playoffs. Petrino said his highest-stakes football moment came Friday night against Minnesota when he made the 51-yard attempt.

“I knew we were going to bounce back in the fourth quarter,” he said, “and I knew this was going to be a huge momentum change.”

Against the Golden Gophers, Petrino attempted two field goals and made six extra points. Spangler was the holder on all eight of those, while his teammate, Anthony Pecorella, handled the only punt of the evening. Rosenberry snapped throughout the game.

The roles of specialists center on repeating the same motion over and over — throughout practice, games and their careers. Rosenberry removes emotion and lets his training take over. Rosenberry checks with Spangler to make sure he’s ready while Petrino takes three steps backward and two to the left. Then Spangler gets the nod from Petrino, and he looks to ensure the line is set.

When Petrino needed to make the extra point in overtime, “I just knew it was business as usual,” he said.

They don’t consider that extra point the game-winning play. They see it as one piece of what was required. The defense had to get the stops that led to overtime. They needed the offense to score to put them in that position.

The television broadcast showed Petrino’s perfect extra point before returning to a replay of Tagovailoa’s touchdown, showing the quarterback on the bench and telling a story about the Tagovailoa family playing beach volleyball. But minutes later, Minnesota’s missed extra point provided some perspective. It’s not a guaranteed play, and sometimes it changes a game’s outcome.