“Rest in peace, Nancy Darsch,” Mystics Coach Mike Thibault tweeted. “An excellent coach and an even better person. One of the nicest people in our business!”

Before her WNBA coaching career, Darsch served as an assistant on legendary coach Pat Summitt’s staff at Tennessee from 1978 to 1985. After being hired to replace Tara VanDerveer as the women’s basketball coach at Ohio State, Darsch led the Buckeyes to a 234-125 record and seven NCAA tournament appearances in 12 seasons, including a loss to Texas Tech in the 1993 national championship game.

The Liberty went 17-11 under Darsch in the WNBA’s inaugural season, losing to the Houston Comets in the title game. Darsch was fired after New York finished 18-12 but missed the playoffs the following year. In February 1999, the Mystics, who were coming off a dreadful 3-27 inaugural season under Jim Lewis and interim coach Cathy Parson, turned to Darsch to turn things around.

In Washington, Darsch was reunited with star guard Nikki McCray, who was a member of the 1996 U.S. women’s Olympic gold medal-winning team. Darsch was an assistant coach on that team, and also won a gold medal as an assistant for the 1984 U.S. women’s Olympic squad.

“Truly blessed to have known Nancy,” McCray, who was named coach at Mississippi State in April after three seasons at Old Dominion, tweeted Tuesday. “Great coach, person, teacher and friend. She was kind and the ultimate team player that inspired you to be great. Prayers up for her family.”

Two months after the Mystics hired Darsch, the team selected Tennessee star Chamique Holdsclaw with the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft. Washington improved to 12-20 in its first season under Darsch, but missed the playoffs. The following year, the Mystics started 9-11 before Darsch abruptly resigned.

“We weren’t meeting the goals I set for myself or for the team,” Darsch said in a statement at the time. “This team deserves to be in the playoffs and I wish them well.”

Washington rallied to make the playoffs that season under interim coach Darrell Walker. Darsch, a Plymouth, Mass., native, returned to coaching three years later and served as an assistant coach for the Minnesota Lynx from 2003 to 2005. After two seasons as an assistant coach at Boston College, she returned to the WNBA as an assistant with the Seattle Storm from 2008 to 2013, helping the franchise to its second title in 2010.