1. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-0) | Last week’s rank: 1

The Steelers have matched the best start to a season in franchise history as they held off the Ravens on the final play Sunday in Baltimore. It was a workmanlike performance, not a dominant one. But it was enough to keep the Steelers the NFL’s only unbeaten team.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (7-1) | Last week’s rank: 2

It’s not even that surprising anymore when Patrick Mahomes throws for 416 yards and five TDs in a game. It was only the Jets, after all. Did the Chiefs really need to use that fake punt? That seemed unnecessarily cruel.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) | Last week’s rank: 4

The Bucs just held on Monday night at the Meadowlands as Tom Brady avoided another vexing loss to the Giants. Now Antonio Brown joins the team with the expiration of his suspension.

4. Seattle Seahawks (6-1) | Last week’s rank: 7

DK Metcalf was a standout again, this time for his receiving skills rather than for his ability to chase and catch an opposing defender trying to reach the end zone on an interception return. The Seahawks rebounded from the loss to the Cardinals by beating the 49ers in relatively convincing fashion Sunday. It doesn’t get any easier with road games against the Bills and then the Rams before the rematch with the Cardinals.

5. Baltimore Ravens (5-2) | Last week’s rank: 3

The four turnovers by QB Lamar Jackson were too much for the Ravens to overcome against the Steelers. This season isn’t bringing the smooth ride through the regular season that last season delivered for Jackson and the Ravens. That might not be such a bad thing, considering how last season ended so abruptly with the playoff defeat to the Titans. But the season-ending ankle injury suffered Sunday by left tackle Ronnie Stanley, only two days after he signed his huge contract extension, is a major loss.

6. Arizona Cardinals (5-2) | Last week’s rank: 6

The Cardinals return from their bye as an honest-to-goodness contender. There are raised expectations with which Coach Kliff Kingsbury and QB Kyler Murray must deal. It means they’re making great strides. But the next steps won’t be easy.

7. New Orleans Saints (5-2) | Last week’s rank: 12

For all the issues with WR Michael Thomas and all the talk that Drew Brees has no magic left in his right arm, the Saints are 5-2 after Sunday’s victory at Chicago. If they can find a way to finally get Thomas back on the field, maybe they still can be the contender they were expected to be this season.

8. Buffalo Bills (6-2) | Last week’s rank: 13

The Bills’ victory Sunday over the Patriots felt like a changing of the guard in the AFC East. The Bills are now the team to beat in the division race this season, and the Dolphins might be their primary challenger. The division has changed quickly in the post-Tom Brady era.

9. Indianapolis Colts (5-2) | Last week’s rank: 9

The Colts, relatively quietly, have moved into a first-place tie with the Titans in the AFC South. Their next four games are against the Ravens, Titans (twice) and Packers. That’s a rugged stretch.

10. Green Bay Packers (5-2) | Last week’s rank: 5

Losing at home to the Vikings? Seriously? It might not be time for the Packers and their fans to panic. But it’s not time to be overly relaxed, either. That was an alarming result.

11. Tennessee Titans (5-2) | Last week’s rank: 8

Losing to the Steelers after a 5-0 start was one thing. But losing to the Bengals? The Titans have a bit of regrouping to do.

12. Las Vegas Raiders (4-3) | Last week’s rank: 16

The Raiders got it done in tough, windy conditions Sunday in Cleveland. They’ve shown this is a team that’s capable of being very good. What remains is for the Raiders to add consistency.

13. Miami Dolphins (4-3) | Last week’s rank: 20

The first NFL start for rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa inspired the defense and special teams, it seemed, as the Dolphins scored on a return of a fumble recovery and a punt return in the same quarter. Tagovailoa wasn’t great. But it was a win over a good Rams team. Tagovailoa should get better from here.

14. Los Angeles Rams (5-3) | Last week’s rank: 11

The Rams outgained the Dolphins 471 total yards to 145 in Sunday’s loss in South Florida but were undone by their mistakes. The NFC West race is too tough to allow games like that to slip away.

15. Cleveland Browns (5-3) | Last week’s rank: 14

So much for the notion that QB Baker Mayfield and the offense might be better without injured WR Odell Beckham Jr. Not much went right in the windy conditions in Sunday’s loss to the Raiders.

16. Chicago Bears (5-3) | Last week’s rank: 15

The losses to the Rams and Saints have lowered expectations a bit. But the NFC North remains there for the taking if the Bears can pull things together.

17. San Francisco 49ers (4-4) | Last week’s rank: 10

QB Jimmy Garoppolo and TE George Kittle exited with injuries during Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks and are expected to miss significant time. The defending NFC champs can’t catch a break and can’t seem to get on a roll to be a factor again in the NFC.

18. Philadelphia Eagles (3-4-1) | Last week’s rank: 19

The Eagles can be considered a competent team only if QB Carson Wentz can stop turning the ball over. Some of the injured players have returned to the lineup and the Eagles hope they can get closer to full strength after their bye week.

19. Denver Broncos (3-4) | Last week’s rank: 22

The Broncos found a way to win against the Chargers with the pass interference in the end zone, followed by the final-play TD pass and the decisive extra point with no time on the clock. It was a great final drive by young QB Drew Lock, and the Broncos’ season suddenly has promise again.

20. Atlanta Falcons (2-6) | Last week’s rank: 26

The Falcons held on against Carolina on Thursday night. They haven’t exactly been known for protecting leads and finishing games properly. Perhaps that will even out for them in the second half of their season.

21. Cincinnati Bengals (2-5-1) | Last week’s rank: 27

The Bengals are making meaningful progress in Joe Burrow’s rookie season at QB. The triumph over the Titans underscored that. But it was occurring even before that surprising victory.

22. Minnesota Vikings (2-5) | Last week’s rank: 28

Dalvin Cook was terrific with the four-TD performance in the stunning victory over the Packers at Lambeau Field. Perhaps it isn’t a lost season, after all. But much work remains.

23. Detroit Lions (3-4) | Last week’s rank: 17

The Lions weren’t good enough against the Colts. But their schedule for the rest of November is forgiving and they could be playing meaningful games in December. If so, that would represent marked progress under Coach Matt Patricia.

24. Carolina Panthers (3-5) | Last week’s rank: 21

RB Christian McCaffrey should be ready to return from his ankle injury after practicing last week but not playing Thursday night. The Panthers need him back, given their three straight losses following a three-game winning streak.

25. Washington Football Team (2-5) | Last week’s rank: 24

Washington has a chance to be the second-best team in the NFC East. Consolation prizes don’t get any more modest than that.

26. Los Angeles Chargers (2-5) | Last week’s rank: 18

Does anyone lose in more agonizing fashion than the Chargers? The Falcons come close. But the Chargers seem to lead the league in that unsavory category.

27. New England Patriots (2-5) | Last week’s rank: 23

The fumble lost by Cam Newton kept the Patriots from remaining relevant in the AFC East race. Things have unraveled quickly after Newton spent the very early portions of the season looking like a capable replacement for Tom Brady with the potential to keep the Patriots in contention this season.

28. Dallas Cowboys (2-6) | Last week’s rank: 25

Rookie Ben DiNucci wasn’t the answer at QB. Did anyone really expect him to be? The Cowboys were competitive Sunday night in Philadelphia. The defense wasn’t dreadful, for a change. But is there any reason to believe this team will improve in the second half of the season? Andy Dalton’s return at QB doesn’t inspire overwhelming confidence.

29. New York Giants (1-7) | Last week’s rank: 29

The Giants made a spirited bid to upset the Bucs before falling short on the failed two-point conversion in the final seconds. QB Daniel Jones made some big plays in crunch time but his turnovers remained a major issue.

30. Houston Texans (1-6) | Last week’s rank: 30

The Texans took a win-now approach with all the draft picks they traded to the Dolphins last year. Just think how bad it would be if they actually were tanking on purpose.

31. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) | Last week’s rank: 31

Rookie Jake Luton (Oregon State) gets his chance at QB with Gardner Minshew II sidelined by his thumb injury. It makes sense for Coach Doug Marrone to go with Luton over veteran backup Mike Glennon. There’s nothing for the Jaguars to salvage from this season. It’s all about the future.

32. New York Jets (0-8) | Last week’s rank: 32