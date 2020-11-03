“Obviously, hopefully, this is some severe stinger,” Coach Lane Kiffin told reporters. “I did ask them, the medical staff. They said that that does happen sometimes. I’m just praying that that’s somehow what it is.”

By early evening, the school’s associate athletic director of sports medicine said in a statement that all of Thomas’s tests were negative and that he would be evaluated by Ole Miss’s medical team. “Damarcus is doing well,” Pat Jernigan said.

Kiffin, who stopped practice immediately, told reporters he’d never seen an injury like the one to Thomas.

“They keep touching him going ‘Do you feel this? Do you feel this?’ He keeps saying no,” Kiffin told reporters. “And you’re thinking about your own kid. I don’t know. That’s the first time I’d seen something where I just called [his son] Knox’s mom and said I couldn’t care less whether he ever plays football ever after seeing that.”

The injury occurred on what running back Jerrion Ealy said was a combination of a “normal football play” and a “freak accident.” Watching the aftermath of the injury unfold left Ealy speechless.

“We’re all just in shock,” Ealy said (via the Clarion Ledger). “I can’t really say too much about it because it’s just shocking. It’s one of those freak accidents that happens on a football field that you only hear about and you never see. It’s kind of eye opening.”

Thomas, who is from Whatley, Ala., has appeared in five of the Rebels’ six games. The team is 2-4 and coming off a 54-21 victory over Vanderbilt. Those numbers seemed irrelevant Monday afternoon.

″If you saw what I saw,” Kiffin said, “you wouldn’t be worried about whether he was going to play or not."