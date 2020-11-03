Burney met with Kelli Pugh, the Cavaliers’ associate athletic director for sports medicine and head athletic trainer, as well as team physician John MacKnight. They indicated the clots technically were not considered an underlying condition for the virus, a diagnosis that influenced Burney to play.

“Richard is done for the season with a health injury,” Mendenhall said Tuesday during his weekly Zoom call with the media, adding he has not spoken to Burney yet about a potential seventh year. “Our team has been saddened by that. Again he won’t be with the team in an active way through the remainder of this season.”

Burney started the first five games until last weekend against 15th-ranked North Carolina. When Mendenhall was asked about Burney’s absence during a postgame news conference, he said he would address the situation at a later time.

So respected in the locker room is Burney that he was the first player voted on by his teammates entering this season to select a jersey number in the jersey number draft, a tradition Mendenhall started during his first year at Virginia in 2016.

“Growing up, I had four older sisters, so I never really had, besides my dad, a real older-brother-type figure,” nose tackle Jowon Briggs said. “It’s no stretch to say as soon as I met Burney on my official visit, he kind of clicked as an older brother type figure, someone you can learn from, you can model yourself after.”

Burney’s departure saddles Virginia (2-4) with additional depth issues along the defensive line, where five healthy players remain. The Cavaliers have been without projected starter Aaron Faumui, a junior, because of an opt-out, and Ben Smiley III, a redshirt freshman, has been unavailable because of an injury.

Burney began his college career as a tight end in 2015 before moving to defensive end for the Cavaliers’ appearance in the Military Bowl in 2017. He has played in 46 games.

There was more encouraging news regarding another captain, quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who practiced Monday night, according to Mendenhall, and is on track to play when the Cavaliers face Louisville in Charlottesville in a third consecutive Saturday night kickoff.

The sophomore starter left last week’s 44-41 home win against the Tar Heels after a hit on his left leg late in the fourth quarter. He remained on the ground until members of the athletic training staff assisted him into the injury tent, where Armstrong received further attention.

He emerged from the tent walking on his own but still favoring his left leg. Keytaon Thompson and Lindell Stone combined to finish the game, with Stone kneeling twice to run out the clock, ending a four-game slide that was Virginia’s longest in the regular season since 2016.

“We have Brennan returning to health,” Mendenhall said in addressing the quarterback situation, adding freshman Iraken Armstead is out for the rest of the season with an injury. “We have KT, and we have Lindell Stone at this point, which is Tuesday, is where we are.”

Thompson figured prominently in this past Saturday’s victory during the closing minutes with Armstrong watching from the sideline. On fourth down and three from the Virginia 42, Mendenhall called for a fake punt, putting the ball in the hands of Thompson, who gained five yards on a run around the left side.

Armstrong missed one game this season, a 40-23 loss to Wake Forest on Oct. 17, while in the concussion protocol a week after absorbing a blow to the helmet while sliding at the end of a run. The hit in a 38-21 loss to North Carolina State drew a targeting penalty and forced Armstrong from the game in the second quarter.

The Cavaliers used three quarterbacks with Armstrong unavailable, rotating Stone, Thompson and Armstead. In Armstrong’s first game back against Miami, a 19-14 loss on the road, Mendenhall stayed with three quarterbacks, starting Armstrong and mixing in Thompson and Armstead.