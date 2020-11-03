On Tuesday, Berhalter named 24 players, all but one from European clubs, for friendlies in Wales on Nov. 12 and against Panama on Nov. 16 in Wiener Neustadt, Austria.

The Panama match was finalized late Monday after plans to play Australia or New Zealand in London fell through.

The roster includes a U.S.-record nine players competing in the UEFA Champions League, including Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic, Borussia Dortmund’s Giovanni Reyna and Barcelona’s Sergiño Dest.

With 14 players age 20 or younger, the roster average is 21 years 10 months.

“We are excited about getting this group back together,” Berhalter said in a written statement. “I’m proud of the way the players have handled the challenging times — they really stuck together. We have built a solid foundation, and now we get a chance to continue our work together ahead of what is going to be a critical 12 months for our team.”

The group includes 10 players seeking their first national team appearance, including Reyna, 17, Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards, 20, and Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente, 19.

In a surprise, Yunus Musah, a 17-year-old attacker for Spanish club Valencia, accepted a call-up after previously representing England at the youth levels. He was born in New York, came through the Arsenal youth system in London and is also eligible to play for Ghana and Italy.

Johnny Cardoso, a 19-year-old midfielder for Internacional in Brazil, is the first player in 24 years to earn a call-up while playing for a club outside North America or Europe.

Another newcomer is Nicholas Gioacchini, a 20-year-old forward who has scored twice for Caen in the French second division.

Among the players to miss the cut were defender DeAndre Yedlin, midfielder Julian Green and forwards Aron Johannsson, Haji Wright and Andrija Novakovich.

Those decisions illustrated Berhalter’s depth of options overseas and his emphasis on young players, many of whom are eligible for the under-23 squad, which next spring will attempt to qualify for the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.

Because of travel issues tied to the pandemic and MLS’s protracted schedule, Berhalter did not invite any players from the U.S.-based league. Even if several candidates from non-playoff teams are available after this weekend’s regular season finales, he is unlikely to add anyone.

Pulisic, 22, is the centerpiece of the U.S. squad. However, he is nursing a hamstring injury that sidelined him for the Premier League match against Burnley on Saturday and will prevent him from playing in the Champions League game against French club Rennes on Wednesday.

Barring a setback this week, Pulisic will report to U.S. camp and undergo further evaluation.

U.S. roster

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), Chituru Odunze (Leicester City), Zack Steffen (Manchester City).

Defenders: John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona), Matt Miazga (Anderlecht), Tim Ream (Fulham), Chris Richards (Bayern Munich), Antonee Robinson (Fulham).

Midfielders: Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional), Richard Ledezma (PSV Eindhoven), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Owen Otasowie (Wolverhampton).