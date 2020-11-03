On Tuesday, Berhalter named 24 players — most are young, all but one plays in Europe, many are with major clubs — for friendlies in Wales on Nov. 12 and against Panama on Nov. 16 in Wiener Neustadt, Austria.

The Panama match was finalized late Monday after plans to play Australia or New Zealand in London fell through.

The roster includes a U.S.-record nine players competing in the UEFA Champions League, including Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic, Borussia Dortmund’s Giovanni Reyna and Barcelona’s Sergiño Dest.

With 14 players age 20 or younger, the roster average is 21 years 10 months.

“It’s a young group with a tremendous amount of talent, and when you think about the opportunity to be optimistic and to really be excited, this group gives you that,” Berhalter told reporters. “When you see some of these players, how they’ve been performing at such a young age, it will great for us to work with them.”

The group includes 10 players seeking their first senior national team appearance, including Reyna, 17, Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards, 20, and Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente, 19.

In a surprise, Yunus Musah, a 17-year-old attacker for Spanish club Valencia, accepted a call-up after representing England at the youth levels. He was born in New York, came through the Arsenal youth system in London and is eligible to play for Ghana and Italy.

“All we can do is hope he chooses us for the long term,” Berhalter said. Players are not locked into playing for one country until they appear in high-level competition, such as a World Cup qualifier or continental championship.

Johnny Cardoso, a 19-year-old midfielder for Internacional in Brazil, is the first player in 24 years to earn a call-up while playing for a club outside North America or Europe. (Hall of Famer Cobi Jones, at Brazil’s Vasco da Gama, was the last.)

Other newcomers include two 20-year-old forwards: Nicholas Gioacchini, who has scored twice for Caen in the French second division, and Sebastian Soto, who is on loan from English club Norwich City to Telstar in the Dutch second division.

Among the players to miss the cut were defenders DeAndre Yedlin, Erik Palmer-Brown and Cameron Carter-Vickers; midfielder Julian Green; and forwards Aron Johannsson, Haji Wright and Andrija Novakovich.

Those decisions illustrated Berhalter’s depth of options overseas and his emphasis on young players, 19 of whom are eligible for the under-23 squad, which next spring will attempt to qualify for the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.

Because of travel issues tied to the pandemic and MLS’s protracted schedule, Berhalter did not invite any players from the U.S.-based league. Instead, he let them remain with their clubs in preparation for the playoffs, which will start Nov. 20.

Even if several candidates from non-playoff teams are available after this weekend’s regular season finales, he is unlikely to add anyone.

“There is a certain amount of sacrifice we’re doing,” said Berhalter, who, because these U.S. matches fall in official FIFA match windows, could’ve summoned anyone. “I would like nothing more than to have our whole group there and continue to build. … But we felt we had enough depth in Europe right now.”

Pulisic, 22, is the centerpiece of the U.S. squad. However, he is nursing a hamstring injury that sidelined him for the Premier League match against Burnley on Saturday and will prevent him from playing in the Champions League game against French club Rennes on Wednesday.

His status for the Premier League match Saturday against Sheffield United is unclear. Barring a setback this week, Pulisic will report to U.S. camp and undergo further evaluation.

Berhalter’s task is to forge chemistry and apply tactics so the team begins taking hold before 2022 World Cup qualifying begins next September.

“There are a lot of question marks, but you have to start sometime,” he said. “We know it’s about building. Our first objective is to qualify for the World Cup and our next objective is to play well at the World Cup, and then we go from there.”

U.S. roster

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), Chituru Odunze (Leicester City), Zack Steffen (Manchester City).

Defenders: John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona), Matt Miazga (Anderlecht), Tim Ream (Fulham), Chris Richards (Bayern Munich), Antonee Robinson (Fulham).

Midfielders: Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional), Richard Ledezma (PSV Eindhoven), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Owen Otasowie (Wolverhampton).

Forwards: Konrad de la Fuente (Barcelona), Nicholas Gioacchini (Caen), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Uly Llanez (Heerenveen), Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Sebastian Soto (Telstar), Tim Weah (Lille).