The Niners said in a written statement that they learned of the positive test result Wednesday and the player “immediately went into self-quarantine” while the 49ers entered the NFL’s intensive protocols for any team with coronavirus cases or exposed to the virus. The Niners said that “all team functions” would be conducted virtually Wednesday.
“The health and safety of our players, staff and community are the organization’s highest priority,” the 49ers said in their statement. “We will continue to work closely with the NFL and medical professionals and will follow their direction.”
The Packers had no new positive test results Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the results. Running back A.J. Dillon reportedly tested positive in the round of daily testing conducted Sunday. Running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin were identified as close contacts and placed in five-day isolations, meaning they also will miss Thursday’s game.
The Denver Broncos announced they were operating remotely Wednesday and placing a practice-squad player on their covid-19 reserve list, but they said they planned to practice Thursday. The Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions had no new positive test results Wednesday, according to a person familiar with those results. All those teams had coronavirus-related issues in recent days.