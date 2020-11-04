In Stafford’s case, he must be in isolation for five days under the NFL’s protocols after being classified as a high-risk close contact to an individual with the coronavirus. According to a person familiar with the case, Stafford’s contact came Monday and his isolation runs Tuesday through Saturday. So he would be eligible to play in the Lions’ game Sunday at Minnesota, barring a positive test or any symptoms.

Stafford would be prohibited from traveling with the Lions to the Minneapolis area Saturday on the fifth day of his isolation. But the Lions would be permitted, under NFL policy, to arrange a private plane for him to travel to the Twin Cities.

The Lions had no new positive test results Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the results after having placed linebacker Jarrad Davis on their covid-19 reserve list Tuesday. All team facilities were closed Tuesday for Election Day.

The Lions announced the roster move with Stafford but did not specify whether he tested positive or was exposed to the virus. The covid-19 reserve list is for players in both categories. This is Stafford’s second stint on the list after having been placed on it during training camp in August. The Lions said at the time that it had been for a false positive test result.

In the 49ers case, the league and the team were conducting contact tracing. Any players or coaches classified as high-risk close contacts of the player who tested positive, reportedly wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, would be placed in a mandatory five-day isolation and would miss the game.

The Niners said in a written statement that they learned of the positive test result Wednesday and the player “immediately went into self-quarantine” while they entered the NFL’s intensive protocols for any team with coronavirus cases or exposed to the virus. The Niners said that “all team functions” would be conducted virtually Wednesday.

“The health and safety of our players, staff and community are the organization’s highest priority,” the 49ers said in their statement. “We will continue to work closely with the NFL and medical professionals and will follow their direction.”

The Packers had no new positive test results Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the results. Running back A.J. Dillon reportedly tested positive in the round of daily testing conducted Sunday. Running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin were identified as close contacts and placed in five-day isolations, meaning they also will miss Thursday’s game.