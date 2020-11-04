Four-time Eclipse Award-winning trainer Chad Brown has 10 horses in five Breeders’ Cup events on Saturday, including the Turf Sprint (Front Run the Fed), Dirt Mile (Complexity), Filly and Mare Turf (Sistercharlie, My Sister Nat, Rushing Fall and Nay Lady Nay), Mile (Digital Age, Uni and Raging Bull) and Distaff (Dunbar Road).

Below you will find selections for each race on Saturday. These contenders include my top pick to win and other horses I feel will provide good value in multi-race wagers such as the Daily Double and the Pick 3-4-5-6 rather than exactas, trifectas and superfectas. There will be a $1 million guaranteed Ultra Pick 6 available on races 7 to 12, a $2 million guaranteed late Pick 5 on races 8 to 12 and a $2 million guaranteed late Pick 4 on Races 9 to 12.

Odds listed are morning line odds set by Keeneland. All post times are Eastern.

Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint

4th race, post time: 12:02 p.m. Seven-furlong race for fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up.

Pick: No. 3 Come Dancing (8-1)

Come Dancing, a five-time graded stakes winner, enters the Breeders’ Cup off a victory in the Grade 2 Honorable Miss Stakes at Saratoga. She put up a solid speed figure in that race (102) despite a fast pace, showing she has enough to go against this tough field on Saturday. Plus, the presence of early front-runners sets up nicely for her pressing style.

Other contenders: No. 9 Bell’s the One

Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint

5th race, post time: 12:39 p.m. 5½-furlong race for 3-year-olds and up; to be run on the turf.

Pick: No. 6 Glass Slippers (GB) (12-1)

No filly or mare has won this race since 2013 and no European-based horse has ever won this race, but Glass Slippers comes in with a resume that screams value. She notched a graded stakes win in the Derrinstown Stud Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh in Ireland, and has finished second in two other stakes races events this year. She’s also 5-2-2-0 at the distance of 5½ furlongs.

Plus, this is the race to take a shot at a decent payday. The average win payout for a $2 wager in the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint is $24.93, the most of any race on championship weekend.

Other contenders: No. 3 Imprimis, No. 7 Leinster and No. 14 Extravagant Kid

Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile

6th race, post time: 1:18 p.m. One-mile race for 3-year-olds and up.

Pick: No. 9 Mr. Freeze (6-1)

Mr. Freeze returns to a mile for the first time since July, when he finished a dismal sixth in the Metropolitan Handicap at Belmont Park. He had a host of troubles in that race — he was bumped early and wandered out to the seven path by the deep stretch — leading one to discount it completely. Otherwise, he is 3-2-1-0 in races at a mile, with two graded stakes wins.

He’s also earned the third fastest time at that distance in the field (106), per Brisnet speed figures. The two horses ahead of him, Knicks Go (110) and Complexity (109), both set those career highs in their previous race, indicating they could be in for a bounce — an inferior performance in the next race.

Other contenders: No. 5 Knicks Go, No. 7 Rushie and No. 10 Complexity

Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Turf

7th race, post time 1:57 p.m. 1 3/16-mile race for fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up; to be run on the turf.

Pick: No. 1 Starship Jubilee (10-1)

Starship Jubilee beat the boys in the Grade 1 Woodbine Mile Stakes in September, giving her five wins in six races this year. The lone miss, a fourth-place finish in the Grade 1 Diana Stakes, is a lot better than it looks on paper. She was pushed wide in that outing, but after adjusting for her trip, Starship Jubilee had the second-fastest speed in the race (56.8 feet per second) behind Rushing Fall (56.9 feet per second).

Other contenders: No. 2 Sistercharlie, No. 6 Rushing Fall and No. 9 Harvey’s Lil Goil

Breeders’ Cup Sprint

8th race, post time 2:36 p.m. Six-furlong race for 3-year-olds and up.

Pick: No. 14 Vekoma (3-1)

Vekoma is the only horse in the field with two Grade 1 wins, earned over his last two starts. He also has one other graded stakes win from 2019, the Grade 2 Blue Grass Stakes. His 105 Brisnet speed figure, produced in the Sir Shackleton Stakes at Gulfstream Park, is tied with Manny Wah for the highest in the field in a sprint, a race of less than a mile.

Other contenders: No. 5 Manny Wah, No. 7 Whitmore, No. 8 Firenze Fire and No. 10 Yaupon

Breeders’ Cup Mile

9th race, post time 3:15 p.m. One-mile race for 3-year-olds and up; to be run on the turf.

Pick: No. 2 Kameko (6-1)

Kameko was impressive in the Grade 1 Two Thousand Guineas Stakes at Newcastle to start the year, only to finish fourth in his next three races: the Grade 1 Investec Derby, the Grade 1 Qatar Sussex Stakes and the Grade 1 Juddmonte International Stakes. The 3-year-old was then triumphant in the Grade 2 Shadwell Joel Stakes at Newmarket in September, pushing his record at a mile on turf to 4-2-1-0.

Other contenders: No. 11 Ivar and No. 14 Raging Bull

Breeders’ Cup Distaff

10th race, post time 3:54 p.m. 1⅛-mile race for fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up.

Pick: No. 10 Monomoy Girl (7-5)

Chalk prevails in this race. Favorites have gone 15 for 36 (42 percent) in the Distaff, while 26 of the 36 winners went off at odds of less than 5-1. Morning line favorite Monomoy Girl, the champion 3-year-old filly of 2018, has won nine of her last 10 races (all Graded Stakes events) and sports the highest career speed figure in the field (111, earned in the Ruffian stakes in July at Belmont).

The decorated mare has also shown she can win wire-to-wire and slightly off the pace, which sets her up nicely in this race, with only one true front-runner.

Other contenders: No. 5 Swiss Skydiver

Breeders’ Cup Turf

11th race, post time 4:33 p.m. 1½-mile race for 3-year-olds and up; to be run on the turf.

Pick: No. 2 Magical (5-2)

European invaders fare well in the Breeders’ Cup Turf, accounting for 21 of the 37 winners of the race. Trainer Aidan O’Brien has won the race a record six times since 2002 and jockey Ryan Moore is 4 for 10 in this race, with six other top-four finishes. Both are connected to Magical, the 5-year-old daughter of Galileo, a champion 3-year-old in Europe with five Grade 1 wins under her belt.

Other contenders: No. 3 Tarnawa (IRE) and No. 9 Channel Maker

Breeders’ Cup Classic

12th race, post time 5:13 p.m. 1¼-mile race for 3-year-olds and up.

Pick: No. 10 Maximum Security (7-2)

The 4-year-old son of Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winner New Year’s Day has won three of four races this year: two graded stakes races plus the Saudi Cup, the world’s richest horse race. He was second to Improbable in the Grade 1 Awesome Again Stakes at Santa Anita in September, but still set a new pace top in that race (109 pace figure at the half-mile mark), indicating he is primed to fire on Saturday.