“I really appreciate the way he’s been working,” Rivera said in a video conference with reporters. “I think Dwayne is understanding and, again, he and I have talked and I told him, I said, ‘Dwayne, this really is about your development and growth,’ and he’s a young, young quarterback. I’ve said this before, he played, what, 12 games in college or 13 games in college and then he’s in the NFL and he played a smattering of games last year. This year, we gave him a lot of opportunities and you still see the rawness.

“So to me, it’s really about developing and growing. He’s going to have opportunities, but right now we’ve got Kyle [Allen] as our one, Alex [Smith] as our two and he’s our three. And we’ll go from there.”

Rivera added that he doesn’t expect to change the hierarchy of backup quarterbacks “right now,” which leaves unanswered one of the biggest questions about the team’s future: Who is their long-term quarterback?

Smith, the veteran acquired with the hope he could stop Washington's years-long quarterback carousel, only recently returned from a gruesome leg injury. He’s under contract through the 2022 season, but the structure of his deal gives the team an out after this season — if it even wants out.

Allen, the third-year undrafted quarterback who played for Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner in Carolina, took over in Week 5 under the auspice that his experience in their scheme would give the team a better chance to win a crucial stretch of games and earn a playoff bid.

But Allen was, to many, viewed as a bridge to the next quarterback in 2021 — be it Smith, Haskins or someone else.

“The guy has a terrific arm, he’s been a good decision-maker — so far — but the one thing he’s struggled with is protecting the football,” Rivera said of Allen, when asked of his potential to become a long-term starter. “ … It’s the same thing with Dwayne: It’s continued growth. Dwayne’s at a little bit of a handicap because he’s only been in the system a year, where Kyle’s been in it for three.”

Meanwhile, one of Haskins’ college teammates and draft classmate, Terry McLaurin, has exceeded the expectations of most. A third-round pick in 2019, McLaurin quickly became the Washington’s top receiver last year and, through 21 career games, already has 101 catches and 1,496 receiving yards.

On Wednesday, he also became a captain.

The team voted unanimously for McLaurin to fill the captainship that became vacant when safety Landon Collins suffered a season-ending Achilles’ injury and was placed on injured reserve.

“It was kind of shocking because I didn’t come in here today thinking I was going to be a captain,” McLaurin told reporters. “I didn’t even know there was going to be a vacancy.”

A two-time captain at Ohio State, gave an impromptu speech to his teammates after their win over the Cowboys in Week 7. Video of his comments went viral online, and McLaurin was lauded as the type of leader Washington’s young roster has sorely needed. When he learned of his new title Wednesday, he gave another speech.

“The thing I told the team — they wanted me to give a speech — is nothing changes for me mentality-wise, who I am as a person, how I act going forward now that I have that ‘C’ on my chest,” he said. “While it’s a great honor, I feel like the thing that helped me get this honor was coming to work every day, being a guy that works hard and walks the walk and doesn’t talk the talk. But what comes with this responsibility is a new vocal role that I’m trying to grow into.”