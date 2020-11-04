Several days ago, he presented his players with the latest benchmark, an image of No. 25 Liberty being ranked in the Associated Press poll for the first time, brushing aside detractors who point out the combined record of its opponents this season is 4-28.

The independent Flames are one of six unbeaten teams in the country having played at least six games.

“If I were you, I would take this and get it framed,” Freeze said he told the team during a meeting Monday morning. “You need to save this picture. It’s special. This doesn’t happen in year two of full FBS very, very often. I like doing things that are first. I’ve said that.”

That Freeze has steered the football program at a private evangelical university in Lynchburg, Va., roughly 90 miles northeast of its next opponent, Virginia Tech (4-2), Saturday afternoon at Lane Stadium, to unprecedented heights extends a track record of winning at previous stops.

In his only season at Arkansas State in 2011, he led the Red Wolves to a 10-3 record and an appearance in the GoDaddy.com Bowl. He left for Mississippi the next year and made an immediate impact, going 7-6 after the Rebels had won six games combined in 2010 and ’11.

By his third season in Oxford, Miss., the Rebels were ranked third nationally after starting 7-0. Mississippi also upset mighty Alabama twice and won the Sugar Bowl during Freeze’s tenure.

But amid NCAA violations, including impermissible benefits to players, and using a university issued mobile phone to call an escort service, Freeze resigned in late July 2017. Two years later, Liberty hired Freeze, replacing former coach Turner Gill, who announced his retirement.

“We’re bringing in someone that’s experienced success everywhere he’s been at,” Liberty Athletic Director Ian McCaw, who resigned from the same position at Baylor over a scandal involving the football team, said at the time. “That success certainly has been on the football field, but what really impressed us the most with him is he’s a man of great faith.”

Freeze is a born-again Christian who communicates religious beliefs via his Twitter feed.

He’s also a deft recruiter who recently landed the most highly regarded commit in Liberty history. Defensive end Khristian Zachary is a three- to four-star player, according to several scouting services, and chose the Flames over Power Five schools such as Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma.

Liberty’s spread offense, meanwhile, ranks 16th nationally in scoring (38 points per game) and 17th in yards per game (471.3) behind multidimensional quarterback Malik Willis, an Auburn transfer who has accounted for 1,617 yards and 15 touchdowns.

“No one can take away the fact that our team was voted in the Top 25,” Freeze said. “The second part of our season is very difficult. It’s very challenging. I have no clue how that’s going to go, none of us do. I do know this. I will not let that diminish what our team did to this point and be voted to be in the Top 25 AP poll.”

Liberty’s football prosperity comes during an especially tumultuous period for the university, which is facing a lawsuit from its former president, Jerry Falwell Jr. He’s the son of the late televangelist, the Rev. Jerry Falwell Sr., who co-founded the school Falwell Jr. led for more than a decade before resigning in August amid personal scandal.

His lawsuit claims Liberty damaged his reputation by allegedly accepting without verification what Falwell Jr. has deemed false statements made by a man who had an affair with his wife and attempted to extort the couple, according to the complaint.

Falwell Jr., a lawyer and developer, transformed an institution mired in debt into a university with a six-figure student population, considerable political sway and a flourishing football program.