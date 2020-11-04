A spokesman for Akron police did not immediately reply to a request for comment, but a public information officer for the department told USA Today earlier on Wednesday that the investigation was still in its early stages.

AD

“Detectives are continuing to follow up on (any) all credible leads in this case and are working diligently to identify any suspect(s) responsible for the tragic death of Ms. Weems,” the police official stated via email.

AD

James took to Twitter to alert his 48.1 million followers to the situation.

″AKRON OHIO!! My brother’s sister was murdered this past weekend in her home!” the former Cavs star, who won an NBA championship last month with the Los Angeles Lakers, tweeted. “My brother family need answers to why and by whom. My city I need y’all to go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel!”

AD

By “brother,” the four-time NBA MVP, who is an only child, was referring to Brandon Weems, a former teammate at Akron’s St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. The two have remained close, and Weems was hired as a scout by the Cavs in 2015, shortly before James embarked on a season that ended with the franchise’s first NBA title.

“The entire Cavaliers organization was terribly saddened to learn about the recent tragic death of Brandon Weems’ sister Ericka,” Cleveland General Manager Koby Altman said in a statement Wednesday. “Our hearts are heavy and filled with pain over this senseless act. We express our deepest condolences to Brandon, the entire Weems family, their loved ones, and the Akron community.

AD

“We will be with Brandon throughout this extremely difficult time and will offer our assistance and resources to help find justice for Ericka.”

Ericka Weems’s father told Cleveland ABC affiliate WEWS that he last saw her at approximately 9 p.m. on Saturday and grew concerned after she did not call him to tell him she had arrived home.

AD

“I called her all day Sunday. No answer,” he said.

“They just stripped our whole world in the blink of an eye,” her sister, Shermaine Weems-Reed, told the station.

Relatives said Weems was a graduate of Ohio State University who had recently moved from Columbus back to Akron to be closer to her family and run a day care operation from her residence.

“She had a passion and love for children,” said Brandon Weems. “She could get kids to say and do things that even their parents couldn’t do.”

AD

A Twitter account attributed to Brandon Weems replied to James’s tweet by writing, “Love you brother!!! She was truly special and loved by all!!!”

At Social 8, we have regulars who we consider family. Yesterday, we lost a family member!!! Ericka Weems has supported... Posted by Social 8 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

After helping James win multiple state championships at St. Vincent-St. Mary High, Brandon Weems went on to play at Walsh University in North Canton, Ohio, winning an NAIA national championship in 2005. He served as an assistant director of basketball operations for the University of Kentucky, and was on Coach John Calipari’s staff when the Wildcats — featuring Anthony Davis, now a teammate of James’s on the champion Lakers — won a national title in 2012, before Weems took jobs at Drexel University and Oakland University in Michigan. He was promoted by the Cavs to their director of scouting position in 2017.

AD

James, who first played for the Cavs from 2003 to 2010, went to four straight NBA Finals in his second stint with the team, from 2014 to 2018. He signed with the Lakers as a free agent in 2018 and recently earned fourth NBA title of his career, including two with the Miami Heat.