The game has been tentatively rescheduled for Nov. 14, when both schools had an open date, but Louisville has paused all football activities for an indefinite period. Cardinals Coach Steve Satterfield discussed postponing his team’s game against the Hokies, which Virginia Tech won, 42-35, Saturday afternoon at Cardinal Stadium.

“We just went through last weekend and went out there with five, really four, scholarship defensive linemen last week,” Tyra said Wednesday night during a video call with reporters. “I think we were trying to figure out, like, most how to scheme around it. Other teams in the leagues have had to do that.

“Our coaching staff was already on that path, and with more positives showing up today again in the same area of the defense, that stressed us a bit, and I think that there’s concern for the other linemen and also the fact that when you get into the training room, that’s a definite concern.”

The postponement marks yet another virus-related delay for the Cavaliers, who had season openers against Georgia and Virginia Military Institute canceled and another against Virginia Tech pushed back.

The reigning ACC Coastal Division champions originally were set to open Sept. 7 against the Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in a nationally televised prime-time showdown. Uncertainty surrounding the pandemic led to that game being scrapped.

With the ACC moving to 10 conference games and one nonconference opponent for each school in an effort to salvage the season, the Cavaliers added VMI for the opener Sept. 11. That game was canceled when the Southern Conference voted not to play fall sports.

Next on the schedule was Virginia Tech on Sept. 19, which would have marked the first time since 1970 the in-state rivals met in a season opener. A spike in positive tests within the Hokies’ locker room pushed that game to Dec. 12.