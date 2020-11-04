The game was tentatively rescheduled for Nov. 14, when both schools had an open date, but Louisville paused all football activities for an indefinite period. Cardinals Coach Steve Satterfield considered postponing his team’s game against the Hokies, which Virginia Tech won, 42-35, Saturday afternoon at Cardinal Stadium.

“We just went through last weekend and went out there with five, really four, scholarship defensive linemen last week,” Tyra said Wednesday night during a video call with reporters. “I think we were trying to figure out, like, most how to scheme around it. Other teams in the leagues have had to do that.

“Our coaching staff was already on that path, and with more positives showing up today again in the same area of the defense, that stressed us a bit, and I think that there’s concern for the other linemen and also the fact that when you get into the training room, that’s a definite concern.”

Virginia Coach Bronco Mendenhall did not have an immediate comment.

The postponement marked yet another virus-related delay for the Cavaliers, who had season openers against Georgia and Virginia Military Institute canceled and another against Virginia Tech pushed back.

The reigning ACC Coastal Division champions originally were set to open Sept. 7 against Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in a nationally televised prime-time showdown. Uncertainty surrounding the pandemic led to that game being scrapped.

With the ACC moving to 10 conference games and one nonconference opponent for each school in an effort to salvage the season, the Cavaliers added VMI for the opener Sept. 11. That game was canceled when the Southern Conference voted not to play fall sports.

Next on the schedule was Virginia Tech on Sept. 19, which would have marked the first time since 1970 the in-state rivals met in a season opener. A spike in positive tests within the Hokies’ locker room pushed that game to Dec. 12.

A game at Clemson on Oct. 3 briefly became Virginia’s next scheduled opener until the ACC moved up a scheduled meeting with Duke to Sept. 26.

The Cavaliers’ opener against the Blue Devils, a 38-20 victory, had been scheduled for Nov. 14.

The postponement of Virginia-Louisville is the latest instance of the pandemic affecting scheduling in one of the Power Five conferences.

Virginia Tech, for instance, was to open the season Sept. 12 against North Carolina State until the Wolfpack reported a spike in cases throughout its athletic department and paused all football-related activities. The game was moved to Sept. 26.

The open date this weekend allows the Cavaliers additional time to prepare following an injury scare to quarterback Brennan Armstrong. The sophomore left this past weekend’s 44-41 win against then-No. 15 North Carolina late in the fourth quarter after absorbing a blow to his left leg.

Armstrong limped off the field at Scott Stadium with help from the athletic training staff and did not reenter. Keytaon Thompson and Lindell Stone combined to run out the clock and end Virginia’s four-game slide, its longest in four years during the regular season.

Mendenhall indicated Tuesday afternoon that Armstrong, who accounted for four touchdowns against North Carolina, was on track to start against Louisville.