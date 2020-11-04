No wonder Dallas is 0-8 against the Vegas line and the first team since the 2003 Oakland Raiders to start the season with eight straight point-spread losses. Look for that gruesome streak to move to nine this week.

With that in mind, here are this week’s prime picks against the consensus point spreads as of Wednesday morning.

Pittsburgh Steelers (-13½) at Dallas Cowboys

Pick: Pittsburgh Steelers -13½

The Cowboys lost their top two quarterbacks to injury, which forced the team to employ rookie Ben DiNucci under center against the Philadelphia Eagles last week. That didn’t go so well. Now there are reports Dallas is leaning toward starting Garrett Gilbert, who was signed last month off the Cleveland Browns practice squad. It’s also possible the Cowboys turn to Cooper Rush as their starting quarterback.

Pittsburgh, meantime, has the second-best pass-rushing unit in the league this season, in addition to the fourth-best secondary, per the game charters at Pro Football Focus. The Steelers are also the league’s last unbeaten team.

Miami Dolphins at Arizona Cardinals (-4½)

Pick: Arizona Cardinals -4½

The Dolphins have won three in a row but their offense has performed definitively worse in each matchup, culminating with scoring a mere one point per possession against the Rams last week.

The Cardinals, by contrast, have one of the most explosive offenses in the league (2.6 points per drive, eighth best) and their efficiency in the ground game — they score two points per game more than expected after taking into account the down, distance and field position of each attempt, the NFL’s second-highest rate — could prove to be the deciding factor against Miami’s porous run defense.

Season best bets record: 12-9-1.

The two games above represent our best plays of the week because our analysis shows the point spreads are the most divergent from what we expect to happen once the teams take the field. Below, you will find picks for the other games on this week’s schedule. However, trying to pick every single NFL game is something of a fool’s errand. The house wins so often partly because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren’t in their favor. Keep that in mind when evaluating the remaining games from the Week 9 slate.

Green Bay Packers (-5½) at San Francisco 49ers

Pick: Green Bay Packers -5½

Denver Broncos at Atlanta Falcons (-4)

Pick: Denver Broncos +4

Seattle Seahawks (-3) at Buffalo Bills

Pick: Seattle Seahawks -3

Baltimore Ravens (-2½) at Indianapolis Colts

Pick: Indianapolis Colts +2½

Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans (-5½)

Pick: Tennessee Titans -5½

New York Giants at Washington Football Team (-3)

Pick: Washington Football Team -3

Houston Texans (-7) at Jacksonville Jaguars

Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars +7

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings (-4)

Pick: Minnesota Vikings -4

Carolina Panthers at Kansas City Chiefs (-10½)

Pick: Kansas City Chiefs -10½

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (-1½)

Pick: Los Angeles Chargers -1½

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-5½)

Pick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -5½

New England Patriots (-7) at New York Jets