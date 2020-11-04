These tales have an almost heroic arc of a team struggling to find itself before somehow coming together midseason as a patient Rivera guides them. They describe a coach who never seems to unravel even as the season appears to be careening away and they say there almost always came the moment when something changed inside the team and the winning followed.

“What we have always done with Coach Rivera is we’ve always been really good at the end of the season and I think that’s been a big benefit for him,” Luke Kuechly, Rivera’s star linebacker with the Panthers, said this past summer.

Now in Rivera’s first season as coach of the Washington Football Team, there may be that instant of understanding, a slow turn toward improvement. Over the past game and a half, going back to the one-point loss to the New York Giants on Oct 18, Washington has run up 570 yards while allowing just 160 and has scored 34 points, giving up only 10.

While this is a very small sample size — less than two games against two of the NFL’s worst teams (New York and the Dallas Cowboys), a stretch in which Washington went 1-1 — the team still may be turning a corner. Coaches described two weeks of excellent practices before last week’s bye, suggesting the players are finally understanding what the new coaching staff is asking of it.

“A-ha moments,” Rivera calls these times.

“All of a sudden it’s, ‘Ah, I see what the coaches are saying, I see what they’re trying to show us,’” Rivera said this week.

On the surface, there isn’t a lot to look forward to with this Washington team. It’s 2-5, including a disappointing loss to the Giants, no clear answer at quarterback, upheaval on the offensive line and a dearth of offensive playmakers. But with the rest of the NFC East having fallen apart and 2-5 being enough to sit just one and a half games out of first place, there appears to be a quiet confidence — at least among the coaches — that Washington’s young players are getting better at exactly the right time.

“You know, one of the neat a-ha moments that I’ve seen in the past is why a receiver understands he has to run a route at a certain pace,” Rivera said. “I’ve seen guys go, ‘Okay, that makes sense now.’ I’ve seen linebackers go all of a sudden, ‘Okay, that’s the reason why I fall back on this and I don’t fall back on that is because of this.’

“As a coach that’s gratifying,” he continued. “But you wish they’d get it sooner.”

This year was always going to be hard for Washington. Transitions to a new coach usually are. The novel coronavirus pandemic shut down the team offices in the spring, canceled offseason workouts and left the players and coaches little time to understand each other in training camp before playing games that counted for real.

The next few weeks probably will say everything about how real a chance Washington has to win the NFC East. With the Giants, Detroit Lions, Cincinnati Bengals and Cowboys looming on the schedule, Washington is heading into its biggest stretch of winnable games. A 2-5 record can turn to 6-5 or 5-6 quickly, and in this NFC East that might be good enough for first place going into December.

“The path to success isn’t a straight line, you’ve got to push through the tough times to get to the good ones,” offensive coordinator Scott Turner said last week, just before the team left on its bye.

Who knows how Washington will play this weekend after a week off. Maybe the momentum of the previous two weeks will stall with a gap in the practices. This team isn’t deep enough or talented enough to survive inconsistency. But the steady improvement is one of the first good signs for Washington in what has been a dark season that already includes frustrating losses to the Giants and Cleveland Browns, an abrupt quarterback change with the benching of Dwayne Haskins and injuries to key players like Brandon Scherff and Landon Collins.

“We’re going to have high expectations, at some point we’re going to reach those expectations,” defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said last week. “That’s where we are. We set the bar high. Coach has set the bar high. I’ve set the bar high on defense, that’s just how it is. We’re going to grow into it, it’s just a matter of when.”

Almost halfway into the strangest of seasons, there are at least a few reasons to think that when might be now.