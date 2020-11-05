One live long shot to consider on Saturday is Tacitus (20-1) in the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

Tacitus has struggled to find the winner’s circle this year (he’s 1 for 5 with a second- and a third-place finish), but his last two races deserve some more scrutiny. The son of Tapit was the victim of a wide trip in October’s Jockey Club Gold Cup at Belmont and was the second fastest horse after taking into account the actual ground covered (54.8 feet per second). Tacitus was the fastest horse in the Woodward Handicap at Saratoga in September, despite finishing second to Global Campaign by 1¾ lengths. That means Tacitus could easily have two Grade 1 wins in his previous two races. He also handily won July’s Grade 2 Suburban Handicap by 8¾ lengths.

Trainer Bill Mott has already decided Tacitus won’t be on the lead on Saturday in the Breeders’ Cup Classic like he was in the Jockey Club Gold Cup, playing better to his horse’s strengths as a stalker. Jockey Jose Ortiz is also successful with that running style, having won 20 percent of his races in 2020 with horses that stalk the pace rather than press the lead.

AD

AD

Here are three other long shots to consider, with morning line odds as set by Keeneland:

No. 9 Harvey’s Lil Goil (20-1), Filly and Mare Turf

Harvey’s Lil Goil won the Grade 1 Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup Stakes at Keeneland a few weeks ago, giving sire (and Triple Crown Winner) American Pharoah his first Grade 1 winner. Other wins on the filly’s resume include the Grade 3 Regret Stakes at Churchill Downs in June and the Busanda Stakes in February.

The latest win at Keeneland also set a new career pace figure (speed to the half-mile marker) for the 3-year-old, indicating her next race should be her best yet.

No. 9 Empire of Gold (30-1), Sprint

AD

This race is light on early speed and heavy on horses that need a faster pace to be successful. Yaupon will certainly be on the lead early, as will Frank’s Rockette and perhaps Vekoma. A two-way battle for the lead with the possibility of a third horse in the mix is enough to discount all three in favor of the next flight of horses, which should include C Z Rocket, Collusion Illusion, Firenze Fire and Empire of Gold.

AD

Empire of Gold has produced the fastest pace figure to the first call (quarter-mile mark) and the second-fastest final speed figure in the field. If he can conserve some of that energy early and transfer it later in the race, it could make for a lucrative upset.

No. 6 Lady Kate (15-1), Distaff

AD

This race was lacking true speed until Lady Kate was given a saddlecloth. She is the lone front-runner in a field of 10 horses and that could give her an early — and deciding — edge in the race. Adoration went wire-to-wire in 2003 at Santa Anita and paid $83.40. One Dreamer broke from the gate and never looked back in the 1994 Distaff at Churchill Downs and paid $96.20.