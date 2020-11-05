The company has faced head winds in recent years, mainly the decline in cable subscribers, and 2020 brought a new series of challenges as the global pandemic disrupted the sports calendar and contributed to a sharp decline in sports viewership.

ESPN went several months without any of its traditional live sports offerings in the spring and summer. Meanwhile, its parent company, Disney, has seen its theme park, cruise ship and movie businesses deeply impacted. Disney’s struggles have put increased pressure on ESPN to make cuts, according to the people with knowledge of the cuts.

AD

AD

In April, ESPN asked its highest-paid commentators to take pay cuts, avoiding furloughs and layoffs at the time. Several high-profile people have also left the company in recent months, including play-by-play announcer Adam Amin and commentators Emmanuel Acho and Will Cain. (Fox Sports and NBC Sports have also had layoffs during the pandemic.)

The layoffs Pitaro announced Thursday are the latest of several large staff reductions at the network. ESPN laid off around 300 employees in 2015, and two years later cut around 100 journalists and talent and about 100 other positions. ESPN currently has around 5,000 employees.

In a memo sent to staff, Pitaro wrote that ESPN will continue to focus on ESPN+, its subscription streaming service, which the company says has 8.5 million subscribers. And while the company is planning for a more streamlined future, it is also committed to expanding its live sports offerings. According to multiple people with knowledge of ESPN’s plans, it is hoping to add a second NFL package to its current Monday Night game during its current negotiations with the league.

AD

AD

“The pandemic’s significant impact on our business clearly accelerated those forward-looking discussions,” Pitaro wrote in the memo. “In the short term, we enacted various steps like executive and talent salary reductions, furloughs and budget cuts, and we implemented innovative operations and production approaches, all in an effort to weather the covid storm.”