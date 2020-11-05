Ryan credited assistant athletic trainer Justin Maher with pushing for the player’s wife, who was in Florida at the time and in “extreme pain,” to go to an emergency room at a late hour. Doctors there discovered that she was suffering from an ectopic pregnancy, in which a fertilized egg begins to develop outside the uterus.

In this case, per Ryan, the egg had settled in his wife’s fallopian tube, which was “about to burst.”

“They ended up saving her, and ended up preventing a lot of what could have been done,” Ryan said. He added that his wife, Ashley Bragg Ryan, was “recovering well.”

Ryan shared the episode as a way to highlight “the type of organization we have here.” A two-time Super Bowl winner with the New England Patriots during his first four years in the league, Ryan then spent three seasons with the Tennessee Titans before joining the Giants in August. Ryan was happy to sign with New York because of their first-year head coach, former Patriots assistant Joe Judge.

Judge, according to Ryan, told the 29-year-old defensive back on Tuesday, “If you need to fly to Florida, don’t worry about football.”

“And that’s who Joe is,” Ryan declared, “as a man and as a coach.”

Maher was tending to Ryan after he suffered a hip injury against the Buccaneers in a 25-23 loss. Ryan’s wife had traveled to Florida to both check on their house and cast a ballot in Tuesday’s election.

Saying he was “banged up after the game,” Ryan revealed that at approximately 1 a.m., his wife was telling him about some pain in her stomach.

“She wanted to sleep it off,” he recounted. “She was in extreme pain, but she said she’ll wait until the morning. I talked to one of our trainers about the symptoms.

“He said, ‘No, she needs to go to the ER.’ My wife ended up going to the ER, and they ended up catching” the ectopic pregnancy.

A New Jersey native, Ryan began dating his wife when they were both athletes at Rutgers University where she was a softball player. While they were in the Caribbean island nation of Saint Lucia to get married in 2017, they were inspired by the sight of stray dogs to ask their guests to contribute to a local animal shelter in lieu of wedding presents.

The couple, who have two children, have founded their own animal-rescue organization, and Bragg Ryan has become a certified professional dog trainer, per the foundation’s website.

With the loss Monday, the Giants fell to 1-7, a far cry from the success Ryan experienced not only with the Patriots, but also with the Titans. To hear him tell it on Wednesday, there’s nowhere else he’d rather be.

“I know we care about X’s and O’s, and winning and losing, but there are really good people here,” Ryan said. “That’s why I came here. There are really good trainers here, there are really a lot of people behind the scenes that are working really hard for us to get wins.