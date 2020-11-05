The former Mississippi State quarterback validated the decision, using a bit of improvisation to gain five yards on fourth and three. With North Carolina’s special teams unit collectively moving to the right, Thompson cut back and went around the other side to extend the drive.

The gamble allowed Virginia to run out the clock and preserve a 44-41 win against the then-No. 15 Tar Heels on Oct. 31, ending a four-game slide and rebooting a season of lofty expectations that had been in jeopardy of getting away from the reigning ACC Coastal Division champions.

Virginia (2-4, 2-4 ACC) next plays Louisville (2-5, 1-5) at Scott Stadium at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The game was pushed back a week because of a rash of positive coronavirus tests among Louisville players.

“He came with a mind-set of how can I help the team, how can I get on the field, what can I do to contribute,” Mendenhall said of Thompson. “He went from punt block, to kickoff return, to throwing a pass, to the quarterback. It changes every week, and he just smiles, and he says, ‘You know, I feel like a little kid again. I’m just playing football. It’s fun.’ ”

Slated to be the No. 2 quarterback after Brennan Armstrong won the starting job during training camp, Thompson hurt his right shoulder before the season. The injury limited his throwing motion, and Thompson began asking coaches if he could impact the team in other ways.

Offensive coordinator Robert Anae gradually worked Thompson into the game plan, occasionally lining him up at wide receiver or in the backfield. When Armstrong went into the concussion protocol and missed Virginia’s game against Wake Forest on Oct. 17, Thompson’s role increased considerably.

Lindell Stone started in place of Armstrong, but Thompson carried 10 times for 71 yards while playing quarterback in the wildcat formation. Thompson led the Cavaliers in rushing in the 40-23 loss, and the next week against Miami, he played quarterback, running back and wide receiver.

In addition to the clinching run on the fake punt against the Tar Heels, Thompson scored his first rushing touchdown of the season in that game on a one-yard carry late in the second quarter to give Virginia momentum going into halftime.

“When I first suffered the injury, I was just going through the rehab process and healing, kind of standing around at practice,” Thompson said. “I was really feeling bad. I couldn’t throw just because of the injury in my arm and just trying to gain strength in it back and recover.

“Just standing there in practice didn’t seem right, didn’t feel right. It was kind of like a mutual decision for me to kind of start running some routes and doing some other things to get involved in the offense, and I would say from there it just continued to grow.”

During a typical game week when not on the practice field, Thompson, despite playing other positions, spends the majority of his time in the quarterbacks meeting room with Anae and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck. Thompson also has been part of wide receiver meetings, although not since early in the season.

Thompson’s friendship with Armstrong has flourished as well, even though they both had been vying for the starting job. The two texted long after the game against North Carolina ended, with mutual congratulations and discussions about ways in which they could help trigger a surge over the second half of the season.

“Oh man, we have a great relationship,” Thompson said of Armstrong.

Thompson’s versatility, meantime, has drawn comparisons to a notable former player under Mendenhall when he was the head coach at Brigham Young. Taysom Hill played quarterback for the Cougars but since joining the NFL also has returned kicks and lined up at wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints.

Both players are comparable in terms of physical stature. Hill is listed at 6-foot-2, 221 pounds and Thompson 6-4, 215.