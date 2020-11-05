“We are disappointed not to face Tulsa this weekend, however protocols and guidelines are very comprehensive both at the Naval Academy and within the American Athletic Conference,” Navy Athletic Director Chet Gladchuk said in a statement. “There are a number of medical personnel that have reviewed all the related issues and, in the end, an administrative decision has been made that clearly reflects the safety and welfare of all involved with both institutions.”
Navy had taken several safety measures since the team returned in late summer and had hoped the natural bubble of the academy — physical walls enclosing the campus — would keep the global pandemic at bay. The team eliminated tackling and face-to-face blocking during training camp and in practices leading up to the season opener against BYU. The Midshipmen were physically unprepared, lost 55-3 and returned to full-contact, normal practices afterward. Coach Ken Niumatalolo had previously been conducting all team meeting through video teleconferences, but recently returned to in-person meetings.
Navy had avoided any major issues related to the pandemic that had caused it to move games after the initial push of rescheduling. The Mids have an open Saturday on Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, but Tulsa doesn’t have an open week until after its scheduled season-finale against Cincinnati on Dec. 5. Navy plays Army on Dec. 12 and the American Athletic Conference championship game is slated for Dec. 19.
Navy’s next scheduled game is Nov. 14 at home against Memphis.