The Raiders were informed of the penalties by the league, according to the person with knowledge of the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the NFL made no official announcement.

The league and the NFL Players Association reviewed the case and concluded that the Raiders had violated protocols. A person familiar with the case previously had said that the review was focused on offensive tackle Trent Brown being suspected of failing to wear his tracking device as required at all times within team facilities. Raiders offensive linemen were shown on video to be having impermissible gatherings without masks within the team facility, that person previously said.

Brown reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus. The four other members of the Raiders’ starting offensive line and safety Johnathan Abram spent five days in isolation after being categorized as high-risk close contacts. Abram then missed an Oct. 25 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while in quarantine but the four offensive linemen returned in time to play in that game. The NFL moved the game out of the “Sunday Night Football” time slot and it was played in earlier that day.

Brown was placed on the Raiders’ covid-19 reserve list again Thursday.

Gruden was fined $100,000 and the Raiders were fined $250,000 in September for violating the NFL’s directive that each coach must wear a mask while on the sideline during a game. The Raiders were fined $50,000 in early October for an incident of unauthorized locker room access after a game. Raiders tight end Darren Waller was fined $30,000 and nine other Raiders players, including quarterback Derek Carr and tight end Jason Witten, were fined $15,000 each in October after they were seen without masks at a fundraiser.